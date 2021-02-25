(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2021) Russian arms manufacturer Kalashnikov presented an impressive array of weapons and military equipment at the International Defence and Exhibition Conference (IDEX) 2021, including the cutting-edge 5.56 by 45 mm AK-19 assault rifle AK-19, the Strela 9M333 surface-to-air missile and the unmanned vertical take-off and landing aircraft ZALA VTOL.

The 15th IDEX exhibition, that took place from February 21-25 in Abu Dhabi, gave the Russian company a perfect opportunity to showcase its military design acumen to the middle Eastern region, which continues to be a reliable market for Russian-produced arms, as well as other potential clients from around the world.

At the IDEX, Kalashnikov demonstrated various new products, some of which were shown abroad for the first time, including the Lebedev compact pistol, which is designed to replace the legendary Makarov pistol, according to the company's CEO Dmitry Tarasov.

"Let's start with the Lebedev pistol. We brought to Abu Dhabi two variants: one for concealed carry, of the 9 x 19 mm caliber, and a full-size sample," Tarasov told the RT broadcaster, adding that in terms of ergonomic it stands on par with its global equivalents and even surpasses them in some characteristics while being capable of withstanding sand, water and -58 Fahrenheit temperature.

Other small arms at the exhibition include AK-19, designed for the 5.56 by 45 mm cartridge, used by NATO countries, and equipped with the telescoping stock, a new dioptrical sight, as well as a quickly detachable suppressor.

Civilian clients are likely to be interested in the MP-155 Ultima smart 12 mm shotgun, which comes with a computer, a Full HD camera, a compass, a timer and a shot counter.

"This is a shift into a new segment. Ultima is made for people who have not been interested in arms but are iPhone users," Tarasov said, while also mentioning interest from military and law enforcement.

These arms have already caught the eye of some important officials, such as Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

"His Highness visited the exposition of the Kalashnikov Group. The Crown Prince has shown special interest in main novelties ” the AK-19 assault rifle chambered in 5.56 by 45 mm and the Lebedev compact pistol (PLC)," the concern's press service said.

Of course, the company did not simply present new stuff but actively wooed buyers for its current products, securing a deal for supplying the AK-103 rifle from unidentified African buyers and negotiating a sale of AK-200s to one of the Southeast Asian countries.

Among other examples of Russian weapons engineering, the Kalashnikov booth had the Pantsir S-1M anti-aircraft missile and gun system, the Boomerang 8-wheeled combat vehicle, the Antey-4000 air defense missile system, the Barnaul-T automated air defense control system and the unmanned vertical take-off and landing aircraft ZALA VTOL.

The unmanned aircraft is said to be equipped with the unique ZX1 computer, allowing ZALA VTOL to analyze data in Full HD and transmit photo and video files via encrypted communication channels.

Kalashnikov also presented the Strela 9M333 surface-to-air missile for the short-range air defense missile system Strela-10MN (Strela-10M4), capable of hitting low-altitude targets within a 3-mile range. Its important feature, according to the concern, is three working modes: infrared, jamming and photocontrast.

"At one point, we sold many launching devices for that missile in the Middle East," Tarasov said.

When all is said and done, it is safe to say that the Kalashnikov booth stood out with its range of presented equipment, all of which is sure to find their buyers in the future, further securing the company's place in the arms market and proving its capacity to impress in the future.