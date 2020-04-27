REVIEW - Social Payouts Become Most Popular Support Measures in States Most Affected by COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) The expansion of various social payments, as well as deferrals on loans and mortgages, have become the most popular measures of support for the population in countries most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as of late April.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the latest WHO data, more than 2.8 million cases of the infection have been recorded worldwide, and over 193,000 people have died of the disease.

Earlier on Monday, Russia climbed to the ninth place in the list of top 10 coronavirus-affected states, overtaking China, where the pandemic began. Overall, the top of the list of most pandemic-affected countries has not changed over the past week. The United States still leads in the ranking, followed by Spain, Italy, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Turkey and Iran in descending order of the number of infected.

Programs of various social payouts were introduced or expanded in six out of 10 countries to help cope with the turmoil caused by the pandemic.

For instance, the United States expanded unemployment benefits, while France introduced the so-called technical unemployment that prescribes payouts of 84 percent of the net pay for workers temporarily laid off, or 100 percent of the salary if it is equal to minimum wage.

The UK will be compensating up to 80 percent of the salary for those who have lost their jobs until June.

Russia has approved maximum unemployment benefits of 12,130 rubles ($162).

China, in turn, doubled its social subsidies for the period from March to June, and this will affect about 67 million people.

Germany has facilitated and accelerated family access to child benefits, which amounts to 190 Euros per month ($205).

Turkey, Russia, Italy and the United Kingdom have also introduced deferrals on loan payments, including mortgage payments.

The United States, France and Turkey, announced direct payments to the population. Thus, every adult in the United States will receive $1,200 and another $500 will be allocated for every child. Turkey is allocating a subsidy of $150 to poor families. Poor families in France will also receive additional support.

France, Russia and Turkey have decided to separately support health workers, including by paying tax-free bonuses and increased salaries.