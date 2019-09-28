BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) After the passionate speech of Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg at the United Nations went viral and her climate catastrophism swept the world, even French President Emmanuel Macron, the chief defender of global climate, has had to warn against the radicalism of environmental alarmists.

Thunberg, 16, who protested against the lack of climate action in front of the Swedish parliament every day for three weeks during school hours and thereby inspired Fridays for Future protests, addressed the UN Climate Action Summit 2019 on Monday.

Her angry reproach of at political leaders ("How dare you?!") for "stolen" dreams and childhood as well as inaction while people are "suffering" and "dying" received a thunderous applause.

Yet, others slammed her for being "catastrophist" or too "moralizing." Her angry speech was also badly perceived in the Elysee Palace.

The French leader, in particular, warned that "such very radical positions are liable to antagonise our societies," while his secretary of state for ecological transition, Brune Poirson, said "Greta Thunberg mobilizes despair and the hatred of others."

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison also voiced concerns that climate activists were causing "needless anxiety" among children. He opined: "We've got to let kids be kids."

TEENS PLEDGE NOT TO HAVE KIDS AMID 'CLIMATE EMERGENCY'

The hype around Greta Thunberg continues for several months. Secondary school students demonstrate in all the large capitals in the West but also Japan, India, Australia, skipping classes because they believe that the world would soon collapse.

Some youngsters go even further. In Canada, Emma Lim, an 18-year-old student at McGill University in Montreal, has launched an initiative under the hashtag #NoFutureNoChildren.

Her movement serves as a platform where people can pledge not to have children until the government takes serious steps to combat climate change.

"I have always, always wanted to be a mom, for as long as I can remember, but I will not bring a child into a world where they will not be safe. I would like to see the government develop a comprehensive plan to stay below 1.5 °C of warming," Lim told the press.

Hundreds of people have followed suit, using her hashtag on Twitter.

Teens across the world are calling for action against climate change. On March 15, 1.4 million students in 123 countries worldwide demanded more government action to limit climate change.

IPCC BACKS YOUNGSTERS ON STRIKE AND THEIR LEADER

A former vice-president of the International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Belgian climatologist Jean-Pascal van Ypersele, told Sputnik: "I am a big fan of Greta Thunberg."

"I am close to her these days, in her activities ... She is an extremely intelligent girl. She has identified the seriousness of the solutions to be found, much more than some political or economic leaders. She has this Asperger syndrome and tends to see things in black and white, which allows her to see a clearer axis. The result is that she expresses herself very clearly when she speaks to the majority of deciders who run our world," he added.

According to van Ypersele, he has had the opportunity to talk with Greta a dozen times this year, and "each time I was struck by the depth of her intelligence, the understanding of her analysis."

He noted that she often asked him for advice before her speeches.

Yet, not everybody shares his assessments of the girl's activities, with some people describing Thunberg as a "media creation." For some of her critics, she is an oracle generating anxiety and "deadly utopias," who is manipulated by the agents of "green capitalism" and her activist parents.

UN ON OFFENSIVE TO 'SAVE THE EARTH'

The current prophecies of doom stem from the UN assessments.

The UN Climate Action Summit website describes climate change in a very blunt manner: "Global emissions are reaching record levels and show no sign of peaking. The last four years were the four hottest on record, and winter temperatures in the Arctic have risen by 3°C since 1990. Sea levels are rising, coral reefs are dying, and we are starting to see the life-threatening impact of climate change on health, through air pollution, heatwaves and risks to food security."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres calls on all leaders to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent over the next decade and to net zero emissions by 2050.

He warns that climate plans should not address mitigation alone: "they must show the way toward a full transformation of economies in line with sustainable development goals.

"

For the United Nations and for myriads of NGOs, new climate solutions can strengthen economies and create jobs, while bringing cleaner air, preserving natural habitats and biodiversity, and protecting our environment.

"New technologies and engineering solutions are already delivering energy at a lower cost than the fossil-fuel driven economy. Solar and onshore wind are now the cheapest sources of new bulk power in virtually all major economies. But we must set radical change in motion," the UN climate website read.

IS BUSINESS ON THE SIDE OF ALARMISM?

A number of businesses, however, slam this rhetoric as an "outright lie."

"How can such untruths be put on United Nations websites? This is pure propaganda!" Jean-Louis Butre, a business owner and the president of France's Federation for Sustainable Environment, told Sputnik.

He argues that solar and wind energy is a "very expensive" source of electric energy, due to their intermittence.

"The absence of wind or of sun must be compensated most of the time by other power plants. The only power plants that have the flexibility to follow the production of wind turbines by the minute are fuel, coal or gas power stations. They emit huge quantities of CO2 and the cost of their very existence has to be added to the cost of the so-called 'wind farms' or solar fields. You must also add the cost of the incredibly high subsidies, given in the form of green certificates of some kind to these pseudo-renewable sources of energy. It makes wind and sun the most expensive sources of energy by far," he explained.

Therefore, Germany and Denmark, which have massively invested in wind energy, are the main producers of CO2 in Europe, according to Butre.

EXPERTS ALSO WARN: GREEN TECH HAS ITS ENVIRONMENTAL FOOTPRINT

Damien Ernst, a professor electromechanical engineering at the University of Liege and Blondel prize winner, agrees that environmental approaches must be more complex and bear in mind that green technology also has its footprint.

"Electric cars today have a very heavy impact on the environment, because of the batteries: extraction of materials, manufacturing and recycling make the environment footprint of electric cars very heavy," Ernst told Sputnik.

According to Ernst, if one asks "How many miles do I have to travel with an electric car to start being more ecological than a petrol-powered car," they will get a rather dismal answer.

"The question is urgent when we learn, for example, that 50% of the French PSA Group (Peugeot-CitroÃ«n) car range will be electric or hybrid next year, and 100% in 2025! The answer is a dismal number: 697,612 km [433 miles], before the electric car becomes 'greener' than the petrol-driven car!" he said.

The number needs to be contextualized: it refers to an electric car manufactured today and equipped with a battery of 60 kw/h, but Ernst is quick to add that it does not reflect the near future, because the pace of change will accelerate in the world of the automotive industry that resolutely enters the reign of the electric car.

CLIMATE CATASTROPHISM 'GETTING HYSTERICAL'

Commenting on the modern environmental approaches, Gilles Lebreton, a European Parliament member from France's right-wing National Rally, concludes that they go to extremes, noting that "we don't want to die cured."

"The catastrophism of the United Nations and other organisations is getting hysterical, pushed as they are by a few irresponsible manipulators who write the texts delivered by Greta Thunberg and the other prophets of doom," Lebreton told Sputnik.

He, however, welcomes the fact that "the backlash is coming."

"Even President Macron dares say now that dear young Greta is wrong and that Desperation is not a solution. Political deciders finally dare say that not everything can be done in one year and that change takes time," the lawmaker noted.

Lebreton also slammed greater taxation as a way to reduce some not really green technologies in a bid to fight climate change.

"[People] will not accept their impoverishment for a cause that has not even be proven yet. An electric car today is worse for the environment than a diesel car. Somebody should say that to Antonio Guterres," he argued.

In comment to Sputnik, Alice Weidel, the head of the AfD parliamentary group in the Bundestag, joined the criticism, describing the German government's climate polices as "total delusion," which only further impoverish the middle class and drive the labour market even deeper into the crisis.