MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) In the wake of the Taliban (a terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) successfully taking over Kabul, the country and the rest of the world are left stunned by the development, already compared by some to the fall of Saigon in 1975.

The Islamist movement on Sunday took control of all districts in the capital, prompting President Ashraf Ghani to step down and and depart from the country. Later, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, declared the war in Afghanistan had come to an end, promising to ensure the safety of Afghans and foreign diplomats, and expressing readiness for dialogue with all political forces.

The militants claim to control 90% of governmental buildings and almost all key checkpoints in Kabul. Bagram Air Base, which had been the main military base for the US since 2001, is said to have been captured as well. Meanwhile, a Sputnik correspondent reports that almost all tv channels in the country are now broadcasting readings from the Quran or news about the Taliban.

The development has made the Taliban the dominant political force in the nation, a terrifying prospect for many Afghans, who are now scrambling to follow Ghani's lead and get out of the country. People flooded the capital's airport in hope of catching a plane. The ensuing chaos resulted in three people killed outside a terminal at the Kabul airport. The reports came after US military was said to have opened fire to prevent hundreds of Afghans running onto the tarmac earlier in the day.

To add insult to injury, the Afghan Civil Aviation Authority decided to leave Kabul's airspace open only to military planes, and asked civil transit aircraft to bypass. Some airlines, including United Airlines, Finnair and British Airways have already decided to reroute their flights.

Governments across the globe are beginning to grapple with what has transpired in Kabul and what it means for the country and the world.

This is especially true for the United States, whose officials are trying to provide a proper response to the situation. Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed on Sunday that Washington will recognize a government "that upholds the basic rights of its people and does not harbor terrorists," adding that the US will halt all dealings with the Taliban if the radical movement does not meet these requirements.

Apart form that, the US has already evacuated its embassy in Kabul, with all employees being transferred to the city's airport under American military protection.

Other countries are also rushing to evacuate their diplomatic missions, with Germany having already taken forty employees out of the country and Switzerland having evacuated three of its citizens working for the Agency for Development and Cooperation.

Earlier on Monday, the UK Ministry of Defense announced the arrival of the first plane carrying British citizens and embassy employees back home. Canadian diplomatic staff in Kabul were evacuated ahead of the Taliban's final advance.

Meanwhile, Acting Dutch Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said that a military aircraft is on its way to embassy employees and Afghan translators. New Zealand is also planning to send a rescue mission as early as this Wednesday.

Some governments, however, such as that of Turkey, are determined to keep their diplomats in place. The Russian embassy is also operating as usual, although Russian Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov is planning to meet with representatives of the Taliban to discuss security measures, according to Russian Special Presidential Representative for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov.