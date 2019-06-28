REVIEW - Thai Prime Minister Calls on Citizens to Give Up Sugar to Avert Diabetes Epidemic

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha asked that all the country's citizens, restaurateurs and manufacturers of sugary drinks use stevia leaves or extracts instead of sugar in order to stop the country's diabetes epidemic, the online version of Thai daily newspaper Khaosod reported.

The prime minister told reporters about the importance of the transition from sugar to stevia (stevia rebaudiana), a naturally-sourced sugar substitute which is widely used in the world, right after the meeting with the cabinet of ministers on Tuesday.

"The food everywhere is so sweet that Thais became addicted to sugar. As a result, we have massive diabetes and other diseases that require long and expensive treatment. So let us prevent something that can be prevented," the newspaper reported, quoting Prayut.

The prime minister suggested using stevia instead of sugar.

"Let us make some experiments with stevia. Let us try using it in cooking and in the production of sugary drinks," the prime minister continued.

The 2017 statistics of the Thai Health Ministry show that 4.2 million people in the country or 8 percent of its adult population have diabetes.

Many experts say that Thai cuisine, which, until recently, was considered one of the most balanced and healthy cuisines in the world, have turned into a diabetic trap over the past decades.

Studies by nutritionists from the medical department of Mahidol University, conducted in 2001-2011, showed that the proportion of sugar in street food meals in Bangkok increased from 2-3 percent to 6-7 percent in 10 years, and in some cases, it exceeded 10 percent. The studies concerned ready-to-eat meals, such as fried rice and spicy tom yam soup with shrimps, which do not require any additional sugar or pepper.

However, the researchers found out that the broth with which noodles of all kinds are served and to which a client adds salty fish sauce, soy sauce, sugar, vinegar and pepper (all this sitting on the table) has also become sweeter over the years.

Foreigners who have long lived in Bangkok also noticed the change in the taste of street and restaurant food towards greater sweetness and salinity.

"There was no such sweetness everywhere 25-30 years ago. But gradually, restaurants and food trucks appeared and the owners realized that if they made food a little, only a little, sweeter than in other places, then customers would come back and new ones would also come when they hear from friends how tasty it is here," Alfonso Lomo, the head chef and the owner of a small Italian restaurant on the eastern outskirts of Bangkok, told Sputnik.

Lomo used to work in large downtown restaurants and has recently opened his own business.

"This way of attracting customers spread quite quickly, especially when the fight against artificial flavor enhancers started in the early 2000s, and then the real sugar race began ” who makes it [the food] sweeter. Thais are like Italians ” when they hear that there is good food somewhere they are ready to drive 100-200 kilometers [62-124 miles] to try it, not only walk a couple of blocks," Lomo continued.

This is how this sweetness has become a rule, he added.

Lomo noted he located Thai food more than Italian food, but he did not go to Thai restaurants anymore because food was too sweet there. Instead, his family cooked Thai food at home, Lomo pointed out.