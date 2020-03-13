BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) On Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump took the unprecedented decision to restrict passenger travel to the United States from 26 European countries who comprise part of the Schengen Area in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which the World Health Organization (WHO) has called a global pandemic, in a decision that has sent shock waves through the international community.

In an address to the US population, Trump slammed European countries for their failure to contain the outbreak. According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 22,100 cases have been confirmed in the UK, EU member states and countries in the European Economic Area, and this number is continuing to rise rapidly.

"The European Union failed to take the same precautions and restrict travel from China and other hotspots. As a result, a large number of new clusters in the United States were seeded by travelers from Europe. After consulting with our top government health professionals I have decided to take several strong but necessary actions to protect the health and well-being of all Americans," Trump said during a televised address.

The president went on to announce that "all travel from Europe to the United States" would be suspended for 30 days, although a statement published later by the White House confirmed that the ban only applied to countries in the Schengen Area.

This may have significant consequences as it allows for the continuation of passenger air travel between the United Kingdom and the United States. On Thursday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that he had self-isolated after his wife displayed flu-like symptoms after returning from the UK.

The European Commission has slammed Trump's decision, calling for global, rather than unilateral action. However, Trump has made his move, and it will fall on the EU to react.

The ban on travel from the Schengen Area will take effect on Friday, although the president noted that there were certain exemptions, such as US citizens who test negative for the disease.

"There will be exemptions for Americans who have undergone appropriate screenings," the president stated.

Trump also went on to say that the ban would impact the "tremendous amount of trade and cargo" between the US and Europe, although in a statement published later, the White House clarified that the restrictions would only affect passenger travel.

According to the latest official data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 1,200 people have contracted COVID-19 in the US, although data collated by Johns Hopkins University suggest that this figure has already risen above 1,300, resulting in the deaths of at least 36 people.

The president called on the public to take decisive action to prevent further infection; one day after WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the ongoing outbreak could now be defined as a pandemic.

"For all Americans, it is essential that everyone take extra precautions and practice good hygiene. Each of us has a role to play in defeating this virus. Wash your hands, clean often-used surfaces, cover your face and mouth if you sneeze or cough, and most of all, if you are sick or not feeling well, stay home," Trump said.

Additionally, the president referred to his $8.3 billion funding bill, signed this past Friday, to help the CDC fight the outbreak, and the White House statement confirmed that Trump will push Congress for a further $50 billion to support small businesses affected by the outbreak.

The extent to whether these measures will have a significant impact remains to be seen. During an appearance on the CNN broadcaster, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi stated that banning direct flights was not the best method for preventing the spread of the disease. Instead, all passengers must be checked upon arrival, especially those who have flown from COVID-19 affected countries on non-direct flights.

The success of Trump's actions will be assessed in the weeks to come, while European countries will be left to assess their impacts.

All across Europe, countries are reporting rapid rises in case numbers. In Italy, the epicenter of the outbreak on the continent, the death toll from COVID-19 has surged past 1,000, with a further 1,153 people currently in intensive care, according to the country's Health Ministry. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has restricted movement across the entire country, while many nations have canceled all flights to Italy.

In Spain, one of the nations that suspended air travel to and from Italy, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has doubled in the space of three days to over 2,950.

According to both of their respective health ministries, France and Germany both have over 2,000 cases.

The UK, not on Trump's travel ban list, also experienced its largest daily rise in COVID-19 case numbers over the last 24 hours. The UK Department of Health and Social Care has confirmed a total of 590 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of noon GMT on Thursday. A total of ten people have died in the country after contracting the disease.

Countries across Europe are scrambling to find funds to prop up their health care systems and economies amid a global pandemic. Conte on Tuesday announced that his government was willing to spend 25 billion Euros ($31.6 billion), while UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak promised 30 billion Pounds ($37.8 billion) in the UK's new budget to combat the outbreak.

By comparison, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday announced 25 billion euros in funding for the entire EU to fund efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and only a quarter of this money will be offered this week, which drew criticism from Gilles Lebreton, a French member of the European Parliament.

"A fund of 25 billion euros has been announced with great fanfare by Mrs. von der Leyen, to fight the virus. On closer inspection, however, only 7.5 billion euros will be made available immediately by the European Commission, the rest later. This is much less than the national aid released by London when the volume of the European Union is five times bigger than that of the United Kingdom," Lebreton told Sputnik.

The French lawmaker also slammed Brussels for, in his opinion, allocating the funds from projects that have yet to be completed.

"It is only the re-allocation of residual sums coming from projects [in the Stability of Growth Pact] that were not executed! These half-measures do not inspire confidence and do not match the urgency of the situation. By the time Brussels' Eurocrats will have worked it out, either we will all be infected, or the epidemic will have finally subsided," Lebreton remarked.

Responsibility will also fall on the shoulders of European states to take measures to combat the ongoing health crisis. Alice Weidel, the Bundestag leader of the Alternative for Germany party, told Sputnik that Berlin must take greater action to stop the spread.

"I urge the Federal and state governments to follow the example of many European countries and finally take the appropriate measures to protect the population. Political negligence endangers the life and limb of people in our country," the German lawmaker said.

The number of confirmed cases in Germany has risen from nearly 800 to over 2,000 this past week, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that up to 70 percent of the country's population could be infected. Despite this, Weidel stated that she has yet to see any decisive action from the German government.

"The number of coronavirus cases in Germany increases every hour, but the federal government still only gives recommendations for action, while many European countries regulate public life to protect people," she said.

Leading EU figures have called for solidarity at a time of global pandemic. Every single EU member state has reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, and the numbers of both cases and deaths are expected to rise throughout the week. States such as the Czech Republic have called a state of emergency, while sporting events across the entire continent have been canceled. The epidemiological and economic pressure is truly mounting.

During his appearance on CNN, ex-Italian Prime Minister Renzi urged the international community not to repeat Italy's mistakes by failing to take decisive action soon enough to limit the disease's spread.

Washington's restrictions on travel from Europe are significant, but French biologist and epidemiologist Pascal Crepey of the Graduate school of Public Health told Sputnik that these measures might already be too late to contain the outbreak.

"I do not believe that the US government's action to stop all flights from Europe is still relevant today. It would have been useful at the very beginning of the epidemic, but now that there are a number of outbreaks in the United States, the development will be endogenous and identical to other parts of the world affected," Crepey said.

He added that measures to restrict flights to China, taken at the start of February, were successful in pushing back the start of the spread in the United States and Canada due to their lack of land borders.

"North America - it is the same for Canada or Australia for example - has fewer borders with the outside world and is more 'compact', so the measure taken early by the US of curbing the arrivals of visitors from China helped postpone the beginning of the infection," the epidemiologist stated.

However, with the number of cases confirmed in the United States steadily rising, Crepey added that the outbreak was only just beginning in the country.

"We can see that in recent days, the number of cases has been increasing and that the progression will undoubtedly approach the growth of the epidemic as we see it developing in Europe. We are only at the beginning of the epidemic in the US," he added.

One additional factor that will significantly shape the outbreak in the United States is the cost of health care. Trump told the US public on Wednesday that he had met with health insurance leaders, who have promised to extend coverage for COVID-19 treatments.

The threat of further infections in the United States prompted candidate for the Democratic leadership, Bernie Sanders, to call for state health care for all citizens, particularly at a time of a global pandemic.

"If there ever was a moment that showed us the need for all people to be able to get health care regardless of their income, this is that moment," Sanders wrote on Twitter on Thursday.

Trump on Wednesday evening called for national unity and strength to combat the disease, which he called an enemy of the world. The European Commission, on the other hand, accused the president of refusing to cooperate and taking unilateral action without consultation.

As members of the international community assess each other's response to the COVID-19 outbreak, measures to contain the spread of the disease can have success, as the examples of China and South Korea have shown. Whether or not Europe and the United States can emulate their Asian partners remains to be seen.