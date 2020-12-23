UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

REVIEW - Trumps Blasts Congress-Approved COVID-19 Relief Bill, Risking Government Shutdown

Faizan Hashmi 49 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 05:00 PM

REVIEW - Trumps Blasts Congress-Approved COVID-19 Relief Bill, Risking Government Shutdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The lack of consensus between US President Donald Trump and the democrats in Congress regarding the coronavirus relief bill passed by lawmakers on Monday and rejected by the president may result in a government shutdown in the United States.

Late on Monday, Congress passed a $900 billion emergency coronavirus relief bill that was consolidated with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government running in 2021. The Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 veto-proof margin. The House of Representatives passed the bill in two veto-proof votes.

The COVID-19 relief package, in particular, includes $300 weekly unemployment benefits, as well as $600 stimulus checks for qualifying adults and children in the United States.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a video on Twitter calling the bill a "disgrace" that had "almost nothing to do with COVID." The president mentioned a long list spending items, which he considers unnecessary, including millions of Dollars in aid money for foreign countries in the Indo-Pacific, Central America, and the middle East; support of cultural institutions that are closed; and items related to environmental issues.

"I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me," Trump said.

The incumbent president also expressed outrage over size of the economic stimulus checks that would be sent to US nationals under the relief package, calling the $600 offered the "bare minimum" and demanding that lawmakers raise the amount to $2,000  for individuals or $4,000 for couples.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful congressional Democrat who always takes an antagonist position to the president, however, quickly responded to the Twitter post and agreed with Trump's call for $2,000 one-off stimulus payments for every US citizen.

"Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 ” Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!" Pelosi said on Twitter.

US government agencies are currently being funded on a temporary basis through December 28. Trump must sign the legislation before the stopgap funding measure expires, but if the president vetoes or refuses to sign it, the US government could shut down because the package will also fund government agencies through to September 2021.

Related Topics

Senate Twitter Trump Nancy United States Money May September December Democrats Congress Post From Government Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler amends decision to re-organise UoS

16 minutes ago

DEWA&#039;s smart services save time, conserves en ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai Economy signs MoU with Empay to accelerate c ..

31 minutes ago

Textiles become first sector to recover from virus ..

39 minutes ago

Singapore's inflation declines 0.1 pct in Novembe ..

3 minutes ago

Vienna-Based UN Agencies Are Interested in Russian ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.