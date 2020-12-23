REVIEW - Trumps Blasts Congress-Approved COVID-19 Relief Bill, Risking Government Shutdown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2020) The lack of consensus between US President Donald Trump and the democrats in Congress regarding the coronavirus relief bill passed by lawmakers on Monday and rejected by the president may result in a government shutdown in the United States.

Late on Monday, Congress passed a $900 billion emergency coronavirus relief bill that was consolidated with a $1.4 trillion spending bill to keep the government running in 2021. The Senate passed the bill with a 92-6 veto-proof margin. The House of Representatives passed the bill in two veto-proof votes.

The COVID-19 relief package, in particular, includes $300 weekly unemployment benefits, as well as $600 stimulus checks for qualifying adults and children in the United States.

On Tuesday, Trump posted a video on Twitter calling the bill a "disgrace" that had "almost nothing to do with COVID." The president mentioned a long list spending items, which he considers unnecessary, including millions of Dollars in aid money for foreign countries in the Indo-Pacific, Central America, and the middle East; support of cultural institutions that are closed; and items related to environmental issues.

"I am also asking Congress to immediately get rid of the wasteful and unnecessary items from this legislation, and to send me a suitable bill, or else the next administration will have to deliver a COVID relief package, and maybe that administration will be me," Trump said.

The incumbent president also expressed outrage over size of the economic stimulus checks that would be sent to US nationals under the relief package, calling the $600 offered the "bare minimum" and demanding that lawmakers raise the amount to $2,000 for individuals or $4,000 for couples.

"I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000 or $4,000 for a couple," Trump said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the most powerful congressional Democrat who always takes an antagonist position to the president, however, quickly responded to the Twitter post and agreed with Trump's call for $2,000 one-off stimulus payments for every US citizen.

"Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 ” Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let's do it!" Pelosi said on Twitter.

US government agencies are currently being funded on a temporary basis through December 28. Trump must sign the legislation before the stopgap funding measure expires, but if the president vetoes or refuses to sign it, the US government could shut down because the package will also fund government agencies through to September 2021.