REVIEW - UK, EU Pick Through Terms of Mammoth Post-Brexit Deal on Future Relationship

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Coming in at over 1,200 pages of text, the draft agreement covering the future relationship between the United Kingdom and the European Union in the post-Brexit era is nothing if not comprehensive, and in the five days since the deal was published, lawmakers and officials across the continent have been picking through the terms of the deal.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that a deal had been reached on Christmas Eve, one week before the end of the 11-month transition period that came into force when the UK left the bloc back on January 31.

Rather than face the prospect of conducting business on World Trade Organization terms, which would have included the imposition of tariffs, the UK and the EU agreed to a deal that covers 660 billion Pounds ($889 billion) of trade annually, without tariffs or quotas, Johnson said.

Alongside the landmark trade deal, the agreement between London and Brussels also brings in new migration rules, an end to the United Kingdom's participation in the Erasmus+ university exchange program, and establishes the future field of play for commercial fishing.

Johnson and von der Leyen have both praised the agreement, calling it fair and balanced, although some observers have been keen to pass judgment on which party they think got the upper hand at the negotiating table.

LANDMARK DEAL COVERS MOST AREAS

The free trade deal is at the heart of the future relationship agreement concluded by negotiators from London and Brussels. UK exports to the EU totaled 294 billion pounds in 2019, accounting for 43 percent of the total value of exported goods from the United Kingdom, according to data published by the country's parliament.

However, exporters can expect to face extra administrative and regulatory hurdles when doing business with Europe following the United Kingdom's departure from the single market.

Additionally, tariffs may be applied to goods in the future should one side fall below an agreed-upon minimum level of environmental, social, and labor standards.

Fishing rights have been a hotly-contested issue throughout the negotiations, and according to the agreement, the EU will give up 25 percent of its catch in UK waters over the next five and a half years.

From January 1, UK citizens will no longer be able to move freely within the European Union's territory, as will be the case for EU citizens in the UK. Visa-free travel in the EU is only permitted for trips of no more than 90 days in a period of 180.

Additionally, the United Kingdom will not be bound by judgments issued by the Court of Justice of the European Union, which Johnson hailed as a significant victory for the island nation's sovereignty.

The United Kingdom also ends its participation in the Erasmus+ university exchange program, which allowed the country's students to travel abroad and also permitted as many as 32,000 EU students to study at UK universities.

In its place, the United Kingdom will launch the so-called Turing scheme, named after famous mathematician and computer scientist Alan Turing, which will provide support for thousands of the country's best and brightest to study at the world's top universities.

"There is no European university from continental Europe in the 20 best universities in the world. The new Turing program is superior. It involves many more participating institutions in Britain; it will provide for exchange agreements with these excellence centers in the world. For UK students, it is much more exciting than Erasmus, and for the UK, it is less costly," Mike Hookem, a former member of the European Parliament for the UK Independence Party, told Sputnik.

However, students from Northern Ireland may be allowed to continue their participation in the Erasmus+ scheme, after the Irish government announced on Saturday that Dublin would fund their studies in the European Union.

Since leaving the European Union on January 31, UK trade representatives have set out to conclude free trade agreements with a host of countries. As recently as Tuesday afternoon, the UK government announced that a deal had been reached with Turkey, with trade between the two countries worth 18.6 billion pounds in 2019.

With the latest agreement, the UK has secured 62 trade deals over the past two years, covering almost 900 billion pounds worth of goods and services, the Department for International Trade said in a press release.

Despite this, the COVID-19 pandemic appears to have dealt out a greater economic blow to the United Kingdom compared to the European Union. In terms of GDP, the UK's economy is expected to contract by 11.3 percent in 2020, Chancellor Rishi Sunak said in November. According to estimates published by the European Commission, the EU's GDP is set to decline by 7.4 percent this year.

Nevertheless, the UK consistently paid more into the EU budget than it got out. From 2014 to 2018, the UK's average net contribution to the EU budget stood at 7.7 billion pounds, and these funds can now be used to tackle domestic challenges.

Filip Dewinter, a Belgian lawmaker representing the Vlaams Belang party, told Sputnik that Brexit has sent a strong warning to the European Union that member states have the opportunity to leave the bloc.

"A successful Brexit is a strong warning to the European bureaucracy and a message of hope for other European Union member states that can now think of imitating the example of the UK in an exit strategy," Dewinter said.

The Belgian lawmaker added that the UK gained the upper hand in many areas of the future partnership agreement.

"Britain even managed to keep its access without tariffs to the European market and reduced the tonnage of fish taken by European fishermen in their waters by 25 percent. Member states will soon realize that they can leave Europe with a commercial deal giving them their freedom again to trade with the world," Dewinter stated.

The successful completion of the Brexit process, which began with the UK's referendum on EU membership in June 2016, shows that it is possible for member states to leave the bloc, Alexander Gauland, the honorary chairman of Alternative for Germany's (AfD) parliamentary group in the Bundestag, said in a statement.

"The successful Brexit process shows that although EU politicians keep talking about 'European integration' being 'irreversible,' a country can leave the European Union if its citizens choose to do so. What counts is the goodwill of all involved to implement such a democratically-made decision and to negotiate a sensible solution," Gauland stated.

According to the German politician, the United Kingdom has regained its "full sovereignty," and can now look to recover from the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly as the country began vaccinating its population against the disease earlier than the European Union.

The UK parliament is set to be recalled on Wednesday to debate and vote on the future partnership agreement. In Brussels, the European Parliament and the Council of the European Union will also be required to approve the agreement before it enters into force.

The end of the Brexit saga appears to be on the horizon, but as the United Kingdom and the European Union commence their transition into economic rivals, as opposed to members of one single market, the Christmas Eve deal will be a reference point to assess which side emerged from the negotiating table victorious.