BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) With slipping chances to resume productive talks on relations between the European Union and the United Kingdom after the latter leaves the bloc, London is further heading for a no-deal Brexit by rebuffing a last-minute proposal made by Brussels to break the current deadlock and, thus, worsening the situation.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who had set October 15 as the deadline to reach an agreement, announced on Friday that the country "should get ready" to end the post-Brexit transition period on December 31 without a free trade agreement with the European Union, unless the bloc changes its position at the negotiating table. Later in the day, UK chief Brexit negotiator David Frost confirmed the stance, saying that there was no point in EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier turning up in London on Monday for a resumption in negotiations ” a video-call would be enough to discuss the impasse.

Monday's talks made it clear that further negotiations would be suspended. In response to a statement by Barnier, who confirmed that "the EU remains available to intensify talks in London this week, on all subjects, and based on legal texts," London said that the UK had noted the bloc's proposal to "genuinely intensify talks, which is what would be expected at this stage in a negotiation." But it went on to say that there still was no basis to resume talks "unless there is a fundamental change of approach from the EU."

It is, therefore, clear that negotiations will currently not even take place in secret or restrained conditions, although in the closing words "the two teams agreed to remain in close touch."

The sides also maintain contact within the Brexit Joint Committee, as part of which UK Cabinet Minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic also met on Monday in London, although nothing of substance was achieved. During his address to the UK House of Commons, Gove once again voiced the stance that the UK is ready to resume post-Brexit trade talks with the European Union provided the bloc changes its current stance on fishing quotas and the level-playing field.

"There will be some turbulence. But we have not come so far to falter now that we are so close to reclaiming our sovereignty: in control of our own borders and fishing grounds, setting our own laws, thriving as an independent, free trading nation and embracing the freedoms that will flow as a result," Gove said.

The politician went on to talk about intensified preparations for the end of the transition period, no matter whether there is a free trade agreement or no deal.

"I am in no way blithe or blase about the challenges ahead, particularly given the additional challenges of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, but leaving the EU on Australian terms is an outcome, for which we are increasingly well-prepared. On the negotiations, our door is not closed. It remains ajar, and I very much hope that the EU will fundamentally change its position.

But come what may, we will take back control," the official concluded.

When questioned by former Prime Minister Theresa May about the security implications of a no-deal Brexit leading to higher risks and a lack of coordination between police forces, he assured her that measures would be in place to guarantee enhanced security.

UK'S TIME IS RUNNING OUT CAMPAIGN

The UK government is launching a campaign called "Time is running out," as part of which 200,000 UK businesses trading with the EU are encouraged to consult official information regarding preparations for no-deal tariffs and customs arrangements to be implemented after December 31. The government is also contacting businesses directly, both in the UK and in the EU.

Despite reservations from industrial associations, such as the Confederation of British Industry about "no deal," it appears that UK businesses are preparing for the likelihood of this outcome in terms of paperwork, as are the customs authorities, and the road haulage companies that transport goods between the UK and the EU are also gearing up for the eventuality. Given the likelihood of delays due to increased customs checks, logistical measures on the motorways leading to Dover, a major port for ferries to France, are being implemented, with dedicated lanes and a massive park for 2,000 lorries near the town of Ashford in the country of Kent with sanitary and other facilities, nicknamed the Farage Garage in certain circles.

The UK government has also chartered a number of ferries that will be used exclusively for road haulage purposes. Given that trade in goods across the English Channel is a two-way activity, it seems that French and Belgian authorities are less well-prepared than their UK counterparts in this impending blockage scenario.

The current stand-off on the trade talks, therefore, seems likely to continue this week, with Johnson focusing all his efforts on combating the coronavirus pandemic, which is worsening in the UK as in many EU member states.

While this is a clear and present distraction from the Brexit negotiations, the deadline of December 31 still stands and there appears to be little effort on the part of EU member states to make concessions or to exert pressure on Barnier to soften his position.

The outcomes of a two-day meeting of ministers of agriculture and fisheries in Luxembourg that started on Monday will be published on Tuesday night and will probably focus on the future of the Common Agricultural Policy and the "Fork to Farm" proposals for sustainable agriculture in the context of the so-called Green Deal. It is expected that future funding of such matters will be a major issue in the light of impending Brexit, especially if there is no-deal.

European Council President Charles Michel, in turn, is set to report to the European Parliament on Wednesday morning on the rather meager conclusions of the recent summit held from October 15-16.