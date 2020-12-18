(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) A nine-year-old London resident, Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, who died in 2013 of a respiratory arrest and severe asthma, is the first person in the United Kingdom and possibly the world to have pollution listed as an actual cause of her death after her mother's seven-year battle for justice and a second investigation into the case with new scientific evidence including the 2018 report by an air pollution expert Stephen Holgate.

Despite this week's verdict being a historic moment, some experts believe that the issue of pollution in the UK may be much more complicated than it seems and have deeper political roots.

TWO INVESTIGATIONS INTO ONE DEATH

In 2014, justice determined that Ella died of acute respiratory failure caused by severe asthma. However, those findings were overturned in 2019 and the new investigation was ordered. Holgate had noted a link between the girl's frequent hospitalizations ” 30 over three years ” and recorded peaks of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) among other harmful pollutants near Ella's home in London's southeastern borough of Lewisham.

In a hearing on Tuesday, the pollution expert stated that "over-secretion of mucus in Ella's lungs caused prolonged coughing fits that had worsened during the winter of 2012, when the air pollution was getting worse in his neighborhood."

According to Philip Barlow, the assistant coroner for inner South London, if Ella's mother, Rosamund, had been informed about air pollution in her area, she could have taken steps to save her daughter's life.

As a result, the kingdoms' legal system concluded that "Ella died of asthma contributed to by exposure to excessive air pollution."

The UK politicians and nongovernmental organizations were quick to raise the issue to the national and international levels.

"Our thoughts remain with Ella's family and friends. The government will be delivering a 3.8 billion GBP [$5.1 billion] plan to clean up transport, tackle NO2 pollution and go further in protecting communities from air pollution, as well as setting ambitious new air quality targets," the government spokesperson has said.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, on his part, called the ruling a "landmark moment" and praised Rosamund for her extraordinary courage and years of campaigning.

The Greenpeace movement has also used the death of the girl to promote the policy on banning cars in city centers.

IS AIR POLLUTION REALLY THAT BAD?

The issue of air pollution in the United Kingdom was not properly addressed prior to Ella's death in 2013. Starting from 2015, however, things began to change dramatically.

In 2015, the European Union introduced the so-called Euro 6 vehicles' emissions standard, which had a very big impact on the environment.

Additionally, London has what it calls the Ultra Low Emissions Zone (ULEZ), which charges polluting cars entering the city center. All European capitals are engaged in similar initiatives, such as reducing traffic and maximum driving speed.

Euro 6 has played a major role in shaping the car market by enticing car makers to offer cleaner cars and governments to build car taxation systems around the standards.

"This death of a little girl of severe asthma is of course a sad story. Air pollution in the city of London might have had an impact on the severity of her disease, but it would be wrong to point at road traffic as the only culprit. And things have changed since her death. Since the introduction of the EURO 6 standard for pollution of vehicles, the levels of micro-particles due to road traffic, of NOX [Nitrogen Oxides] and other pollutants have dramatically decreased," Damien Ernst, a specialist in electrical networks and professor at the ULiege university in Belgium, told Sputnik, commenting on the issue.

According to Ernst, the air quality in London now is much better than it was even some five years ago.

"The car, whether it runs on gasoline or diesel, is no longer responsible for heavy pollution thanks to the 2nd version of the EURO 6 standard," the electrics specialist said, adding that "it is too easy to only blame the car manufacturers."

Samuele Furfari, a professor of energy geopolitics at the Free University of Brussels, holds similar views on the issue.

"The air in London has never been so pure, since the industrial revolution. Life expectancy has dramatically improved. We can still improve, but must have the political courage to explain that we should not choke the economy to death, in order to suppress the last molecules of pollutants in the air. We shall solve all problems through technology, one by one," Furfari told Sputnik.

Some experts believe that filing legal complaints and lawsuits in Europe was not as easy as it was, for example, in the United States.

"Litigation is starting to fill the courts in Europe, too. ... There is a tendency, under the influence of the 'Greens' to legislate about the right to a clean environment. ... So, in this London air pollution example, would the child's mother sue the mayor of London for not having legislated against the installation of pellets and fuel boilers? Or could she sue car manufacturers such as VW [Volkswagen] or Nissan for emitting dangerous gases and particles? This is not feasible and such court decisions are quite dangerous," Tatiana Hachimi, a Brussels-based lawyer, told Sputnik.

In the meantime, Ella's mother continues to fight for balance in reducing traffic and improving London's air quality.