REVIEW - US Congress Ends Year With Omnibus, Defense Bills as Pelosi Departs Democratic Leadership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) The 117th US Congress closed out its session by passing annual defense policy legislation and a $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill for 2023, with Democratic Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi ending her time in party leadership by advancing the two measures along bipartisan lines.

During its "lame duck" session between the midterm elections in November and the new Congress taking office in January, Congress passed the omnibus spending bill and the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which approved $847.3 billion in defense spending and served as a legislative vehicle for $10.6 billion more outside of its jurisdiction - for a total of $857.9 billion.

The omnibus bill appropriated $858 billion in defense spending, in line with the NDAA, as well as $45 billion in funding for Ukraine. The NDAA also approved $10 billion to modernize Taiwan's military.

The Democrat-majority Congress passed both bills despite objections from Republican congressmen, who criticized the legislative process and called for a short-term spending bill so the new class of lawmakers can craft a comprehensive budget next year, when Republicans will hold the House of Representatives.

The government was at risk of shutting down on December 23 without some form of congressional action.

Democrats lost their majority in the House of Representatives but retained control of the Senate during midterm elections in November.

Following the midterm elections, Pelosi announced she would not run for party leadership in the House next year, claiming it is time for younger lawmakers to lead the party. Democrats elected Congressman Hakeem Jeffries to take over as chief of their House caucus.

Republicans are expected to elect Congressman Kevin McCarthy as speaker in January, although he has faced opposition from several colleagues who could compromise his bid due to the party's slim majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

McCarthy opposed the omnibus bill and threatened to impede the legislative efforts of any member who supported it when Republicans take over the House.

The 118th Congress, which will serve through the second half of US President Joe Biden's term in office, meets in Washington for the first time on January 3.