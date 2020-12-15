REVIEW - US Electoral College Confirms Biden as President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The US Electoral College met on Monday and confirmed Democratic candidate Joe Biden as winner of the November 3 presidential election with 306 electoral votes compared to only 232 for incumbent President Donald Trump.

Biden received nearly 81.3 million votes, or 51.3 percent of all votes cast - more than any other US politician has ever received in history. Trump received 74 million votes, the second largest number in history. The previous record was held by former President Barack Obama with 69.5 million votes.

A clear majority of at least 270 electoral votes of the total of 506 available is necessary to elect a president.

Trump refused to accept the result, claiming widespread and systematic electoral fraud, an unprecedented action by a defeated candidate in the 232 years of the US electoral system.

Also, Republicans in six battleground states of Nevada, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Michigan held symbolic alternative voting meetings and gave their states votes - which would amount to 79 Electoral College votes in all, to Trump.

If those electoral vote meetings had been real and confirmed, it would have reversed the election result giving Trump a winning margin of 311 to 227 over Biden.

However, election officials in all six of those states including many Republican ones had confirmed the legitimacy and authenticity of the votes.

Judges in all states refused to find sufficient grounds to overthrow any of the outcomes and the Supreme Court refused to get involved, despite having three justices appointed by Trump and a total of six conservative-leaning justices compared to three liberal ones.

Nevertheless, Biden himself acknowledged on Monday that the refusal of an outgoing president or defeated major candidate to acknowledge he had lost presented an unprecedented crisis in the US political process.

"We've never seen it before, a position that refused to respect the will of the people, refused to respect the rule of law and refused to honor our constitution," Biden said on Monday night.

Biden also gave thanks to the Supreme Court's immediate action in validating his victory.

"Thankfully a unanimous Supreme Court immediately and completely rejected this effort. The court sent a clear signal to President Trump, that they would be no part in an unprecedented assault on our democracy."

The electoral votes will now be sent to the US Congress for verification at a joint session, the final stage of the election, scheduled for January 6. Federal lawmakers can raise objections given that Trump disputes the election claiming fraud and acts of impropriety robbed him of victory, but it would take a bicameral majority.

Trump has so far consistently signaled that he will continue to dispute the results. But there is a general expectation that he will fail to overthrow any of the state-by-state results.