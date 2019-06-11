REVIEW - US, Poland May Announce Decision on Fort Trump Base as President Duda Heads to Washington

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Polish President Andrzej Duda will arrive in Washington on Wednesday for a six-day visit, during which he is expected to continue to nudge the United States into setting up a permanent military base in his country already dubbed "Fort Trump," a project that experts believe may erode NATO's cohesion.

During Duda's visit to the United States in September, US President Donald Trump announced that Washington was considering establishing a permanent military base in Poland. The Polish president even offered to pay around $2 billion for the base and suggested that it be named Fort Trump in an apparent attempt to soothe the US leader's ego.

Poland has since been pushing for an increased, permanent presence of US troops in the country, currently numbering around 4,500, on a rotational basis. A new division, installed permanently, would double that figure easily.

Ahead of the visit, Duda's press service announced that the negotiations to increase the US military presence were a success, noting that the final decision would be announced on June 12.

Krzysztof Szczerski, the head of the Polish president's office, specified that the proposed agreement would "include components of what the (Polish) president termed in short Fort Trump during his previous US visit." The official stressed that the US presence would be "increased both in terms of quantity and quality."

Poland currently hosts around 4,500 US troops, including those deployed as part of a NATO mission in the wake of Crimea's reunification with Russia in 2014. The idea to set up the Fort Trump base is meant to establish "a strong deterrent to Russia." The US troops stationed at the base would not, however, be fully integrated with NATO.

This sounds and looks like a cacophony within the alliance. Without consulting its NATO allies, the Polish government, quite hawkish when it comes to EU-Russian relations, has been actually persuading Trump and his team, to invest in a new US military base in Poland, a few hundreds of kilometers away from the Russian border.

Experts, however, question the operational and strategic "added value" of such a very powerful US division, with tanks, artillery and helicopters in the plains of Poland if it is not integrated into NATO chain of command.

Reactions from the Pentagon to the Polish offer have been similarly lukewarm over the last months. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis for instance stated that "he was appreciative of the Polish offer, but not willing to say we need it." Former US Army Europe commanding general Ben Hodges argued that a US base in Poland was both "unfeasible" and "unnecessarily provocative" toward Russia.

To add to the cacophony before the Polish parliamentary elections that will take place in fall 2019, by the time of which the right-wing ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party hopes to be able to announce the increased US military presence, European Council President Donald Tusk has declared that "the service will not bring Poland any benefit."

According to Brussels-based military expert Pierre Henrot, a former military and UN observer, the idea to establish a US permanent military base in Poland contradicts the Trump policy of encouraging NATO allies to contribute more to security and reducing the country's military presence in a number of key regions.

"Things don't add up in NATO .

.. On one side, president Trump wants the European Alliance member countries to reach 2 percent of GDP for military spending, in order to enable America to reduce its effort. He also wants to withdraw from Afghanistan and Iraq / Syria," Henrot told Sputnik.

He also noted that Warsaw's unilateral push for the US base eroded cohesion both within NATO and the European Union.

"The Poles are not playing by the rules of European defence. They launch a non-NATO game. Why not create a permanent NATO international base partially financed by Poland? It seems that this base will be exclusively US and the armoured brigade will not be assigned to NATO. The engagement of this (small) armoured force will escape the general control of NATO. It seriously weakens the cohesion within the Alliance," Henrot said.

A permanent US military base, the expert added, is "a very expensive operation," which will require housing (at US standards), schools, US-style supermarkets and also maximum security measures for families of the military and other staff members.

"The 2 billion EUR offered by the Poles are not enough. Moreover, they have to prepare the military installations: firing ranges, manoeuvre fields, logistics, armament, etc. The base should accommodate the equivalent of an armoured brigade, from 3 to 4,000 men with their equipment. GIS [A geographic information system] will come from the USA (and not from Germany for example, it is additional forces), hence additional cost for the USA. The US taxpayer will pay the note," he said.

Jean-Paul Baquiast, a former top French civil servant and adviser agrees, noting that "an armoured division means many more people than the soldiers deployed."

"When you have added the civilian staff to operate the base and the families, you easily come to 15,000 people and more," he told Sputnik.

'DETERRENT' AGAINST RUSSIA OR PiS PARTY'S ELECTION CAMPAIGN?

Baquiast also questioned the rationale behind the creation of the new US military base in Poland.

"I still don't understand what is the interest for the USA, to have this 'bilateral' agreement with the Polish government. The American base would be remote, not integrated in the NATO alliance, from what we hear. Can this division play a 'stand-alone' vigil? This sounds ridiculous. And if it came to real war, what would they do, separately from NATO? I suppose they will be fully integrated quite rapidly. That is the only way forward," he said.

Baquiast stressed that a "build-up of troops on the border with Russia is not a deterrent" either, but would only add up to the existing tensions.

"To the contrary, it will increase the feeling of being 'encircled' for the Russians, and they could in turn increase their forces. This is a path to very dangerous actions. All that for the muscle-flexing of the party of government in Warsaw, the PiS. They are very ill-advised to do this," he concluded.

Western politicians, especially those from the Baltic states and Poland, have repeatedly stated that Russia allegedly constitutes a threat to their security. Moscow, in turn, maintains that it has no intention to attack any of NATO countries. According to Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, NATO is well aware of it and simply uses the alleged Russian threat as a pretext to justify rise in defense expenditures and deploy more military equipment and troops near Russia's borders.