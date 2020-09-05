REVIEW - US States' Record on Posting Ballots to Voters Threatens Chaotic Election - Postal Service

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2020) With less than two months before the US national and presidential elections on November 3, fears are mounting that the underfunded and inefficient US Postal Service will not be able to meet the demand to vote by mail despite claims to the contrary by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

On Wednesday, the US House Oversight and Reform Committee issued a subpoena to DeJoy to provide Postal Service records on the systemic delays in regular mail services that have plagued his agency in recent months.

"It is clear that a subpoena has become necessary to further the Committee's investigation and help inform potential legislative actions," Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney, a Democrat, said.

Until the past few weeks, Democrats across the United States pressed with unanimity for every voter to have postal ballot privileges given the fact that the United States is faced with the novel coronavirus pandemic and voters should be able to safely cast ballots without voting in-person.

Republicans have opposed mailing-in voting, arguing the practice presents a significant opportunity for massive election fraud and in-person voting can be organized in a way not to expose voters to potential infection. In addition, Republicans have argued the Democrats have not been critical of mass protests - and riots - against police brutality, but are using the novel coronavirus as an excise to push for mail-in voting.

President Donald Trump has also repeatedly warned against mail-in voting being an excuse for election fraud, which could bring about a contested outcome. The US president has pointed out to recent examples in New Jersey, New York and other jurisdictions with significant mailing-in problems.

In addition, Trump has criticized Democrat-run states for mailing more than 80 million ballots to voters who have not asked for them - including to people who have died and others who have changed addresses - and has pointed out that the practice is different from absentee ballots, which are subject to identity checks.

However, the growing evidence of US Postal Service inefficiency documented by official and media reports has now alarmed even Democrats that the results of the election could prove to be long delayed, confused in and prone to unending controversy and challenges.

The Postal Service carried out a survey of the delivery of mail-in ballots to voters from June 2 to August 13 to be used in Primary elections to decide which candidates would be fielded in the elections by both parties.

The audit found that more than one million of those ballots were delivered too late for them to be used in the primary races.

Yet, at least 75 percent of all US voters will be eligible to apply for and receive mail ballots in the November elections out of the estimated total of around 130 million expected to be cast.

"The Postal Service has made progress in preparing for the 2020 general election. [However], there are concerns surrounding integrating stakeholder processes with Postal Service processes to help ensure the timely delivery of election and political mail," the audit said.

Democrats have criticized DeJoy for slashing the Postal Service's operating budgets and the scope of its services and suggested that Trump's claims about mail-in fraud was his way to try to sabotage the operation of the postal voting mechanisms.

But the result has become that the widespread use of postal balloting, originally intended to protect the safety of voters from the novel coronavirus pandemic, has now undermined the entire credibility of the electoral process among both Republicans and Democrats to a degree never before recorded in US political history.

The Postal Service has alerted all 50 US state governments to make sure their deadlines for sending ballots by mail to voters will be received well before Election Day. But each state will follow its own procedures: There is no Federal standard or system of inspection or certification to ensure that the same process is efficiently and universally practiced.

POSTAL SERVICE WARNS STATES ABOUT DEADLINES

The Postal Service has warned US states to change their deadlines to avoid sending last-minute ballots to voters, a practice that all but ensures that many ballots will never be counted. More than 30 states require a ballot to be received by Election Day in order to count, and no state allows a ballot postmarked after Election Day to be processed.

Congress has heard testimony that 20 states, or 40 percent of the overall total have yet failed to take the necessary actions to meet such deadlines, risking that millions of voters across them will be disenfranchised when the election arrives.

The problems are hitting both Republican-trending heartland states and bicoastal, big population ones favoring the Democrats.

During the primary season, a combined 628,000 ballots were sent out to voters too late to be used in New York State and Kentucky alone, the audit found. In a total of 17 states, over 589,000 ballots were dispatched too late to be used, the audit added.