REVIEW - US-Taliban Talks in Doha Prolonged Behind Closed Doors Sparking Public Concerns

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) The ninth round of talks between the United States and the Taliban movement of Afghanistan in the Qatari capital of Doha, in their fifth consecutive day now, has ignited a political debate among the Afghan public as most details of the negotiations remain behind the closed doors amid uncertainty whether the upcoming presidential election would take place on time.

The talks, which have been held regularly over the past several months, pursue to achieve an agreement on intra-Afghan ceasefire and withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

Sources close to the Taliban told Sputnik that the currently ongoing talks are aimed at "achieving ceasefire and finding ways to start negotiations [of the Taliban] with the Afghan government before inter-Afghan talks begin."

Washington has previously stressed that it was seeking a comprehensive deal focusing on four main issues ” ceasefire, troop withdrawal, intra-Afghan talks and a guarantee that the Taliban would not cooperate with international terrorists present in Afghanistan. The Taliban, in turn, opposed discussing the intra-Afghan talks with the United States and gave the priority to the withdrawal of US troops and intelligence forces from the country.

In a conversation with Sputnik, a Taliban spokesperson provided no additional details about the course of talks in Doha. Neither has the US side revealed why this round of negotiations was prolonged beyond what was expected.

Despite US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalizad being is on his way to Kabul to share details about the talks, people are still visibly in anguish. It appears to be partially linked to mixed signals coming from US President Donald Trump.

At the G7 summit in France this week, Trump said that there was "no timeline" and "no rush" of withdrawing US troops from Afghanistan.

At the same time, several days before that he declared intention to reduce US military presence in Afghanistan to less than 13,000 troops, while, nevertheless, maintaining a high intelligence presence in the country.

Political analyst Mirwais Stanikzai believes this could be his way to pressure the Taliban to accept Washington's terms.

"The US president statements aim to pressure the Taliban to accept their [US] demands in the ongoing peace talks," political analyst Mirwais Stanikzai suggested in a conversation with Sputnik.

The Afghan government, in turn, pledged to share all details of US and Taliban talks with the public when the two sides reach an accord.

Public concerns in Afghanistan, thus, currently revolve around two key poles: first, the protracted US-Taliban talks and second, that their failure might trigger yet another postponement of the presidential election scheduled to take place on September 28. The Taliban have previously threatened to disrupt the election.

The United States deployed troops in Afghanistan in 2001 to fight the al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia) in retaliation for the 9/11 attacks. After defeating them, Washington continued military action alongside the Afghan government forces together with a UN-mandated international coalition of troops in their fight against several radical militant groupings.

Despite almost 19 years of counterterrorism operations by national and international coalition forces, Afghanistan is still suffering from insurgency, including that of the Taliban movement and the Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia).