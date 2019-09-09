REVIEW - Violence in Kabul Continues as Afghanistan Celebrates National Hero

(@imziishan)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) Violence in Kabul continues despite the Afghan government calling on militants to cease fire as Martyrs' Week, a holiday that pays tribute to the county's national hero, Ahmad Shah Massoud, started on Monday.

At least two police officers and one serviceman were reportedly shot and killed on Monday in clashes between Afghan forces and people who took to the streets to commemorate Massoud.

Meanwhile, another three people were injured earlier in the day as a result of a bomb detonating in Kabul's Mikrorayon district, while another bomb blast took place two hours later in the Taimani area in northwest Kabul.

According to the Afghan Interior Ministry, at least six armed militants have been arrested by the Afghan Special Forces in the capital in connection with the incidents.

Ahead of the rallies, the Interior Ministry released a four-point memorandum setting specific rules for protesters to follow during the protests to avoid legal repercussions. The government banned anyone except for the military from using weapons, driving unmarked cars, closing roads and violating public order.

Last year, during Martyrs' Week, also observed as Massoud Day, at least three people were killed and 14 were injured as a result of a bomb attack in Kabul.

Massoud, an Afghan political and military leader, was assassinated in a bomb attack on September 9, 2001, after having survived several other assassination attempts. Due to his contribution to the fight against the Taliban movement, Massoud was awarded the rank of Afghanistan's National Hero.