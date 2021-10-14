UrduPoint.com

Revised European Union Accord Might Resolve Ongoing Legal Crisis - Warsaw

A revision of the treaty governing the European Union could lead the bloc out of the legal stalemate it finds itself in, Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski said on air of the Polish Radio on Thursday

Last week, Poland's constitutional court ruled that the national constitution had primacy over the EU legislation in response to criticism of Warsaw's recent decisions. The move prompted concerns within the bloc, while the European Commission launched a probe into the ruling to decide on further measures.

Last week, Poland's constitutional court ruled that the national constitution had primacy over the EU legislation in response to criticism of Warsaw's recent decisions. The move prompted concerns within the bloc, while the European Commission launched a probe into the ruling to decide on further measures.

"Without a doubt, this is a way out that can lead European integration in the right direction," Jablonski said when asked about the possibility of revision of the bloc's major treaties.

One of the key legal issues within the EU, according to the Polish diplomat, is that the bloc's institutions attempt to expand their competencies above what is stipulated by the current set of treaties and what the countries agreed to. A new accord, in turn, "could resolve the issue if it clearly outlined the scope of responsibilities of the EU Court, prohibiting reinterpretation of the law," he said.

The constitutional basis of the bloc lies in a set of international accords called the Treaties of the European Union, which establish procedures and objectives of the EU institutions. The key documents are the 1992 Maastricht Treaty and the 1957 Treaty of Rome.

