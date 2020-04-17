UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revision Of Coronavirus Data 'Completely Understandable' - UN Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

Revision of Coronavirus Data 'Completely Understandable' - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday it's "completely understandable" that some countries revise their coronavirus statistics after China recalculated cases and significantly upped its death tally.

"At this point of crisis I think it's very important that every member state shows as much transparency as possible in terms of reporting on numbers. It's completely understandable that numbers will be issued and possible revised," Dujarric at a press briefing.

Dujarric added that he was speaking "broadly" and leaves it to healthcare experts to comment on the specifics of the situation in China.

Earlier, the authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 and the death toll by 1,290 to 3,869 people.

US officials interpreted the recalculation as further proof of China's lack of transparency after its initial attempts to conceal the real magnitude of the disaster.

Related Topics

United Nations China Wuhan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Taraweeh, Eid prayers to be performed at home if c ..

33 minutes ago

Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss Strategic Security Dialogue ..

3 minutes ago

Swedish Lawmakers Backing Sanctions on Moscow in P ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Stock Market Ends Week Down Over 5% After ..

3 minutes ago

Fake doctor arrested from Badabar area

3 minutes ago

One died, 8 new COVID-19 positive cases reported f ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.