Revision of Coronavirus Data 'Completely Understandable' - UN Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters on Friday it's "completely understandable" that some countries revise their coronavirus statistics after China recalculated cases and significantly upped its death tally.

"At this point of crisis I think it's very important that every member state shows as much transparency as possible in terms of reporting on numbers. It's completely understandable that numbers will be issued and possible revised," Dujarric at a press briefing.

Dujarric added that he was speaking "broadly" and leaves it to healthcare experts to comment on the specifics of the situation in China.

Earlier, the authorities of the Chinese city of Wuhan - the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic - recalculated statistics of the coronavirus disease, increasing the number of confirmed cases by 325 to 50,333 and the death toll by 1,290 to 3,869 people.

US officials interpreted the recalculation as further proof of China's lack of transparency after its initial attempts to conceal the real magnitude of the disaster.