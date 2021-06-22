Revisionism of WWII Results on Rise, Becoming Targeted EU Campaign - Russian Envoy in EU

Revisionism regarding the outcome of World War II has grown in recent years, becoming a targeted campaign in the European Union, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said at a seminar at the European Parliament

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) Revisionism regarding the outcome of World War II has grown in recent years, becoming a targeted campaign in the European Union, Russian Permanent Representative to the EU Vladimir Chizhov said at a seminar at the European Parliament.

"Dear colleagues, 22 June is a very special date for citizens of Russia and other former Soviet republics. That day saw the outbreak of a dreadful war, which brought misery and grief to every family and home. Victory had an enormously high price for the Soviet people. It cost the lives of 27 million of our citizens and will always be commemorated "with tears in our eyes". That day has been imprinted forever in the minds and DNA of our people and evolved, one may say, into one of unifying pillars of modern Russia. That is the reason why today's attempts to revise the history of World War Two and question the decisive contribution of the Soviet people to the liberation of Europe from the brown plague are viewed in our country with such great pain. I had to watch this process gain momentum virtually since my appointment as Russia's Permanent Representative to the EU back in 2005. I witnessed revisionist aspirations of individual - and to put it bluntly, not the larges

t or most powerful - EU countries and politicians steadily essentially grow into a targeted campaign," Chizhov said.

In his opinion, this campaign culminated the adoption of the European Parliament resolution of 19 September 2019 "On the importance of European Remembrance for the Future of Europe."

Chizhov noted that this document had become the ultimate expression of pseudo-historical revanchist concepts promoted in the EU, the purpose of which is to equalize Nazism and communism, to place equal responsibility for unleashing World War II on the Nazi regime, recognized by the Nuremberg Tribunal as a criminal, and on the Soviet Union, one of the main participants in the anti-Hitler coalition and UN founders.

"Interpreting historical facts in a loose or deliberately distorted way creates a climate of tolerance for blatant propaganda of Nazi ideas. Unfortunately, this is the case both in a number of EU Member States and in certain post-Soviet countries, in particular Ukraine. One has to state that immunity to the brown plague developed at Nuremberg is wearing off. It threatens fundamental principles of democracy and human rights insulting the memory of millions of victims of World War Two and those who gave their lives for the liberation of Europe from Nazism," Chizhov said.

The decisions of the Nuremberg Tribunal clearly and unequivocally qualified who is guilty of unleashing the bloodiest war in history, he added.

"We assume that full recognition of the results of World War Two, which are enshrined, inter alia, in the UN Charter, is an unconditional imperative for all states," the permanent representative noted.

"We are convinced that systemic work on countering any forms and manifestations of racism, xenophobia, aggressive nationalism and chauvinism must remain among the utmost priorities of the international community," he added.

The resolution of the UN General Assembly, annually initiated by Russia, "Combating Glorification of Nazism, Neo-Nazism and Other Practices that Contribute to Fuelling Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia and Related Intolerance", which is traditionally supported by the overwhelming majority of the world's states, is aimed at solving this problem, Chizhov said.