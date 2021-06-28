UrduPoint.com
Revived Islamic State Threat In Iraq, Syria 'Needs Strong Measures' - Allied Coalition

The reviving threat of the Islamic State (outlawed in Russia) across Syria and Iraq requires new coordinated action, the Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh/ISIS said on Monday

"The resumption in Daesh/ISIS activities and its ability to rebuild its networks and capabilities to target security forces and civilians in areas in Iraq and Syria where the Coalition is not active, requires strong vigilance and coordinated action," the ministers said in a communique after a meeting in Rome.

The ministers of the Global Coalition reconvened in person for the first time in two years at the invitation of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the communique said.

"The Ministers reaffirmed their shared determination to continue the fight against Daesh/ISIS, and to create conditions for the enduring defeat of the terrorist group, which remains the Coalition's sole purpose, through a comprehensive, coordinated, and multifaceted effort," they said.

The coalition also welcomed as new members the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritania,and Yemen, the communique added.

