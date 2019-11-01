UrduPoint.com
Revocation Of Jammu And Kashmir's Special Status Beneficial For Residents - Lawmaker

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st November 2019 | 04:49 PM

India's decision to withdraw the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir and split it into two separate territories is beneficial for its residents, Meenakshi Lekhi, a member of the Indian parliament has told Sputnik

On Thursday, India formally divided Jammu and Kashmir into two separate territories per the decision adopted in August despite protests from Pakistan and China.

"The status of Kashmir has changed, and it has become two union territories � Jammu and Kashmir with assembly and Ladakh without assembly. It will really benefit the people of the state. There was much injustice in the guise of Article 370. Common peoples were not getting all the benefits they were entitled to," Lekhi said.

The lawmaker claimed that the change of the Jammu and Kashmir's status would allegedly prevent Pakistan from fueling terrorism in the state.

"Moreover, our neighboring country [Pakistan] had been waging a propaganda war against us at the international level and also promoting terrorism in the state. I think, now our neighbor will not succeed in [its plot]," Lekhi pointed out.

The move soured relations between India and Pakistan, which also lays claim to the territory, with Islamabad expelling the Indian ambassador and halting bilateral trade with New Delhi.

In September, China and Pakistan issued a joint statement on the disputed territory, in which Beijing reaffirmed its support for Islamabad on the Kashmir issue and said it opposed any unilateral actions that could complicate the regional status quo.

