Revocation of TurkStream Operator Export License Not Affecting Pipeline Operation- Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The revocation of the export license from South Stream Transport, the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows through the Black Sea to Turkey and European countries, does not affect the operation of the gas pipeline, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"So far, I can only say that this does not affect its functioning," Peskov told reporters.

South Stream Transport said on Thursday that the new EU sanctions of September 18 led to the early revocation of its export license. However, they do not limit the continuation of gas transportation, the company added.