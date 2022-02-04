UrduPoint.com

Revoked Accreditation Of DW Moscow Journalists Does Not Imply Expulsion - Zakharova

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022

Revoked Accreditation of DW Moscow Journalists Does Not Imply Expulsion - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Journalists from Deutsche Welle's Moscow office are due to surrender their accreditation on Friday, but that doesn't mean they have to leave Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

"In accordance with the decisions made, we informed the Deutsche Welle correspondent office about its closure from today, February 4. Indeed, a notice was sent about the need for the correspondent's employees to pass accreditation during the day," Zakharova said.

According to her, "about 19 people work in the office, 16 of them are citizens of Russia."

"At the same time, even when we are talking about three foreign citizens, citizens of another country who worked in this bureau, in this case, passing accreditation does not mean that they need to leave somewhere," Zakharova said.

Not a single Deutsche Welle employee contacted representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry, but German diplomats did, Zakharova said.

"The most interesting thing is that at least until this morning, the Deutsche Welle office manager did not call us.

This is surprising, but it is a fact. He gave interviews, I saw, but he did not call us," she said.

She added that neither she nor her colleagues from the press center had received any requests from Deutsche Welle journalists.

"On the other hand, German diplomats contacted us, this is about the fact that the German government is distancing itself and saying that the media are autonomous," Zakharova stressed.

According to her, it is surprising that journalists themselves do not apply, and diplomats apply for them to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"We are always in touch, ready to help, provide assistance, answer questions," Zakharova added.

If Germany goes to normalize the situation around RT DE, Moscow will meet Berlin halfway, Zakharova said.

"If Germany escalates, we will respond in the same way. If Germany goes to normalize the situation, we are also ready to normalize the situation," she said.

