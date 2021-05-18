UrduPoint.com
Revolution-themed Film Panorama Celebrates CPC Centenary

Tue 18th May 2021 | 04:58 PM

A film panorama featuring the screening of a hundred classic revolution-themed movies was held in Baoding city, north China's Hebei Province, on Tuesday, as one of a series of activities held to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CPC)

The 1963 spy movie "Struggles in An Ancient City," which is set in Baoding in 1943 when the city was under Japanese occupation, was shown to the audience.

The movie tells the story of a group of communists leading Chinese patriots to take up arms in the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.

Shi Jianwei, head of the province's film administration, said with this event, the province will further the learning and teaching of CPC history, dig through local revolution-related historical and cultural resource, and craft more classic works.

The campaign is sponsored by Huaxia Film Distribution Co., Ltd., China Publishing Group Corp., and online learning platform xuexi.cn.

Besides the movie campaign, the sponsors will also hold a series of events including "Old Films, New Posters," where young students will design posters for classic movies, and nationwide film screenings with revolutionary themes.

