Revved-up jab pace to ensure 70% of Spaniards immune by August: PM

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain is to "speed up the pace of vaccination" this month to ensure that by August, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

"We are at the beginning of the end of the pandemic," he told a news conference, saying the government would not extend the state of emergency beyond its expiry date on May 9.

Since Spain began its vaccination campaign at the end of December, only 2.9 million people have been fully vaccinated out of its population of 47.3 million -- around 6.0 percent.

But Sanchez said that was about to change.

"The pace of vaccination will speed up this month and in the coming months, we're going to continually improve," he said.

Deliveries -- which have been hit by delays -- were to increase significantly, with "more than 87 million doses due for delivery between April and September", he explained.

Laying out a series of targets, he pledged that "in the most conservative scenario", his government would ensure five million people were fully vaccinated by early May, 10 million by the start of June, 15 million by mid-June and 25 million by mid-July.

"And by the end of August, 33 million people will be immunized," he said -- a figure that represents 70 percent of the population.

Once the state of emergency is lifted, which essentially restricts travel, responsibility for Covid-19 restrictions will lie solely in the hands of Spain's 17 regions. They will still be able to close shops and restaurants and limit the numbers of people allowed to meet.

"We are getting close to the end of this nightmare," said Sanchez.

"But we must still protect ourselves and not drop our guard... I understand the fatigue and the impatience but I call on everyone to act responsibly."Spain ranks among the 10 worst-hit countries in the world for both Covid infections and deaths, the pandemic having claimed more than 75,000 lives from over 3.3 million cases.