UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Revved-up Jab Pace To Ensure 70% Of Spaniards Immune By August: PM

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 08:55 PM

Revved-up jab pace to ensure 70% of Spaniards immune by August: PM

Spain is to "speed up the pace of vaccination" this month to ensure that by August, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Spain is to "speed up the pace of vaccination" this month to ensure that by August, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Tuesday.

"We are at the beginning of the end of the pandemic," he told a news conference, saying the government would not extend the state of emergency beyond its expiry date on May 9.

Since Spain began its vaccination campaign at the end of December, only 2.9 million people have been fully vaccinated out of its population of 47.3 million -- around 6.0 percent.

But Sanchez said that was about to change.

"The pace of vaccination will speed up this month and in the coming months, we're going to continually improve," he said.

Deliveries -- which have been hit by delays -- were to increase significantly, with "more than 87 million doses due for delivery between April and September", he explained.

Laying out a series of targets, he pledged that "in the most conservative scenario", his government would ensure five million people were fully vaccinated by early May, 10 million by the start of June, 15 million by mid-June and 25 million by mid-July.

"And by the end of August, 33 million people will be immunized," he said -- a figure that represents 70 percent of the population.

Once the state of emergency is lifted, which essentially restricts travel, responsibility for Covid-19 restrictions will lie solely in the hands of Spain's 17 regions. They will still be able to close shops and restaurants and limit the numbers of people allowed to meet.

"We are getting close to the end of this nightmare," said Sanchez.

"But we must still protect ourselves and not drop our guard... I understand the fatigue and the impatience but I call on everyone to act responsibly."Spain ranks among the 10 worst-hit countries in the world for both Covid infections and deaths, the pandemic having claimed more than 75,000 lives from over 3.3 million cases.

Related Topics

Prime Minister World Spain April May June August September December From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Sindh govt to give 564 jobs under deceased quota

2 minutes ago

Rabid dog bites six children in Pindigheab

2 minutes ago

US Marks Increase of 500,000 Job Openings in Febru ..

2 minutes ago

EU's Von der Leyen Worried About Turkey Quitting I ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab University issues revised LLB admission sch ..

4 minutes ago

Sudan abolishes Israel boycott law: cabinet

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.