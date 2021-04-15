UrduPoint.com
Reykjavik Was Not Asked To Host Putin-Biden Summit But Welcomes All Peace Initiatives

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 04:35 PM

Iceland has not been asked to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, but it is always ready to contribute to reducing tensions, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Sveinn Gudmarsson, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) Iceland has not been asked to host a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, but it is always ready to contribute to reducing tensions, the foreign ministry's spokesman, Sveinn Gudmarsson, told Sputnik on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Biden invited Putin to hold a meeting in a third country. The Czech Republic, Finland and Austria have already expressed readiness to host the talks.

"Iceland has not been approached on the issue of hosting a US-Russia Summit. Iceland is, however, always ready to support initiatives aimed at reducing tensions and enhancing prospects for peace and security," Gudmarsson said.

More Stories From World

