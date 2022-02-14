UrduPoint.com

Reznikov, Khrenin Agree On Military Attaches' Visits To Drills In Ukraine, Belarus - Kiev

Reznikov, Khrenin Agree on Military Attaches' Visits to Drills in Ukraine, Belarus - Kiev

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, have agreed on the visits of military attaches to drills held in Ukraine, as well as to the joint Belarus-Russia exercises, the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov and his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, have agreed on the visits of military attaches to drills held in Ukraine, as well as to the joint Belarus-Russia exercises, the Ukrainian defense ministry said on Monday.

"In order to strengthen mutual trust, it was agreed on the visit of the defense attache of Belarus to Ukraine to the 'Metel-2022' exercises, as well as the visit of the defense attache of Ukraine to Belarus to (attend) the Belarusian-Russian exercises, 'Union Determination-2022,'" the ministry said in a statement.

The ministers also discussed measures to increase confidence during military exercises near the border and inform each other about emergency situations, the statement read.

Reznikov, in turn, said that any threats and provocations from Kiev in relation to Belarus are excluded, adding that Khrenin assured him that there were no risks and threats for Ukraine from Belarus.

