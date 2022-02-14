Reznikov Says Discussed Ways to Relieve Stress in Kiev-Minsk Ties With Khrenin

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said on Monday that he held a phone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, to prevent escalation in Kiev-Minsk relations.

"Had a phone call with Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

The goal of the dialogue-to relieve stress&prevent the escalation of relations.We discussed topical issues&determined the algorithm for further interaction.I see this as a positive signal&the 1st step towards cooperation," Reznikov tweeted.