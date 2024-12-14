RFK Jr. Brings JFK Conspiracies To Heart Of Trump Team
Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2024 | 01:20 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) Conspiracy theories about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have floated around the fringes of US politics for decades. Now his nephew Robert F. Kennedy Jr. could bring them into the heart of the White House.
Kennedy -- the vaccine skeptic tapped by President-elect Donald Trump as his health secretary -- has been pushing for his daughter-in-law to be the deputy director of the CIA, US media reports say.
The US news outlet Axios said that part of Kennedy's motivation for getting Amaryllis Fox Kennedy the job was to prove his belief that the intelligence agency had a role in the shooting of his uncle in Dallas in November 1963.
It's a move that has reportedly angered some US lawmakers -- but which also shows the extraordinary influence that the man dubbed RFK Jr. already has in Trump's transition team.
As with his views on vaccines, autism, Covid-19 and fluoride in water, Kennedy's ideas about the assassination are far from the mainstream.
In a radio interview in 2023, RFK Jr. said there was "overwhelming evidence the CIA was involved" in JFK's murder, adding that it was "beyond a reasonable doubt at this point."
That runs counter to the findings of the Warren Commission that investigated the shooting, which found it was carried out by a former Marine sharpshooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone.
Kennedy said in the same interview that there was "very convincing" but "circumstantial" evidence the agency was also behind the 1968 assassination of his own father, Robert F. Kennedy, who was killed while campaigning for the Democratic nomination for president.
Palestinian immigrant Sirhan Sirhan, who was seized immediately at the scene of the shooting, was convicted of the killing and remains in jail.
