WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. considers Ukraine's potential membership in NATO an unnecessary provocation that becomes a doorway to war with Russia, his press team told Sputnik.

"Mr. Kennedy is opposed to NATO membership for Ukraine," the press team said on Wednesday. "It is an unnecessary provocation, and a doorway to direct war with Russia and possibly nuclear conflict. He believes we should begin deescalating right now, with the goal of a negotiated peace that respects the security, sovereignty, and human rights of all parties.

"

Earlier in the day, White House officials said Ukraine has a number of reforms to complete before it can be invited into the alliance, but G7 partners pledged to provide Kiev with long-term security guarantees.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his frustration on Twitter that the NATO leaders summit this week did not move Ukraine closer to admission into the alliance.