RFK Jr. Opposes Russian Special Op, But Realizes US Helped Provoke Conflict - Press Team

Umer Jamshaid Published June 07, 2023 | 12:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. deplores Russia's special military operation in Ukraine but recognizes the United States played a large role in instigating it since the 1990s, his campaign told Sputnik.

"He (RFK, Jr.

) deplores the Russian invasion, while recognizing that the United States played a large role in instigating that invasion through a series of hostile provocations going back to the 1990s," the campaign said. "He believes that when we reverse the deliberate escalation and seek peace instead, Russia will be willing to compromise and negotiate a peace that respects Ukrainian sovereignty as well as Russia's security concerns."

