RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Requests for Secret Service Protection

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) US presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Friday that the Biden administration has denied his request to provide him with Secret Service protection in the 2024 presidential race.

"Since the assassination of my father in 1968, candidates for president are provided Secret Service protection. But not me. Typical turnaround time for pro forma protection requests from presidential candidates is 14 days. After 88-days of no response and after several follow-ups by our campaign, the Biden Administration just denied our request," Kennedy wrote on social media.

In his tweet, Kennedy cites Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas, who responded to the request by saying that "Secret Service protection for Robert F Kennedy Jr is not warranted at this time.

Some US journalists pointed out that Kennedy's request for this level of protection is unwarranted as it is usually granted only when a presidential candidate wins the nomination of a major party.

However, according to another journalist's opinion, there have been exceptions to this rule as in the case of former US President Barack Obama, who got such protection in 2007 after the Department of Homeland Security and a panel of congressional leaders decided to grant it.