RFK Jr. Says Zelenskyy Could Have Avoided Conflict With Russia by Saying 'No' to NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said on Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a chance to avoid the conflict with Russia by simply refusing to join NATO.

"In 2019 actor and comedian Volodymyr Zelenskyy ran as the peace candidate winning the Ukrainian presidency with 70% of the vote. As Benjamin Abelow observes in his brilliant book, 'How the West Brought War to Ukraine,' Zelenskyy almost certainly could have avoided the 2022 war with Russia simply by uttering five words - 'I will not join NATO,'" Kennedy said in a tweet.

According to Kennedy, Zelenskyy was forced to continue the dangerous path to NATO by neoconservatives in the Biden administration and by violent fascist elements within the Ukrainian government.

Moreover, Zelenskyy even allowed the United States to place its nuclear-capable Aegis missile launchers along Ukraine's 1,200-mile border with Russia and thereby provoked Russia, the presidential candidate added.

Moscow launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have engaged in several rounds of peace talks since then, but the negotiations ultimately reached an impasse. Russia has insisted that it is open for talks with Ukraine, even after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree prohibiting negotiations with Moscow in October 2022.