RFK Jr. Sees US Sending Ukraine Cluster Bombs As 'Reckless Escalation' - Press Team

Faizan Hashmi Published July 08, 2023 | 04:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2023) US Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. opposes the Biden administration's decision to supply Ukraine with cluster munitions and describes it as part of a reckless pattern of escalation, his press team told Sputnik in a statement.

"He (Kennedy) opposes the decision as part of a reckless pattern of escalation," the statement said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the Pentagon confirmed the United States will deliver cluster munitions to Ukraine in a time-frame relevant to their counteroffensive. President Joe Biden later said the United States is providing Ukraine with cluster munitions for a temporary period while it continues to produce enough 155mm artillery shells to supply Kiev amid Russia's special military operation.

