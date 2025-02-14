RFK Jr, vaccine critic turned US health secretary, hints at overhaul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Newly confirmed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday accused US institutions of "stealing the health of our children" and suggested they should meet the same fate as USAID, which President Donald Trump's administration is working to slash.

On his first day in office, RFK Jr. -- who has spent decades sowing distrust in vaccines and questioning basic scientific facts -- credited divine intervention for his rise to power and immediately fueled concerns that critical health agencies could soon come under attack.

At his White House swearing-in ceremony, following a 52-48 Senate confirmation vote largely along party lines, Kennedy grew emotional recalling his first visit to the Oval Office in 1969.

He also lavished praise on Trump, saying 20 years of prayers to solve chronic childhood diseases were answered when "God sent me President Trump," whom he called a "man on a white horse."

Kennedy argued that while USAID was founded by his uncle, slain president John F. Kennedy, with noble intentions, it has since become a "sinister propagator of totalitarianism."

He backed Trump's recent actions at the humanitarian agency, adding, "we want to do the same thing with the institutions that are stealing the health of our children."

Before the 2024 election, Kennedy vowed to blow up the "corrupt" Food and Drug Administration and called for cuts to the National Institutes of Health, accusing it of overemphasizing infectious diseases at the expense of chronic disease research.

RFK Jr. was once a celebrated environmental lawyer who sued Monsanto and accused climate-change deniers of being traitors. But for the past two decades he has promoted conspiracy theories linking childhood vaccines to autism and even questioning whether germs cause disease.

During heated confirmation hearings, Democrats pointed to Kennedy's lucrative consulting fees from law firms suing pharmaceutical companies as conflicts of interest. They also highlighted allegations of sexual misconduct and his claims that antidepressants fuel school shootings.

Yet it was his shift toward Republican positions -- particularly on abortion rights, which he once supported but has since signaled a willingness to restrict -- that won over conservatives wary of his liberal past.

Ultimately, only one Republican opposed him: former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a childhood polio survivor. Democrats were united in opposition.

"I will not condone the re-litigation of proven cures, and neither will millions of Americans who credit their survival and quality of life to scientific miracles," said 82-year-old McConnell.

Kennedy dismissed the criticism, claiming his views were mischaracterized and insisting he was simply advocating for "common sense" policies.

"Vaccines should be tested, they should be safe, everyone should have informed consent," he said.

Kennedy found firmer footing with his "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) agenda -- a play on Trump's MAGA slogan -- emphasizing the need to tackle chronic disease by holding the food industry accountable.

Such ideas have broad appeal, though experts question how he will implement them given his fraught relationship with scientific evidence.

Kennedy launched an independent presidential bid in 2024, making headlines with bizarre revelations, including claims of recovering from a parasitic brain worm and once decapitating a dead whale.

Last year, 77 Nobel prize winners signed an open letter opposing his nomination, while some of his harshest critics came from within his own family.

His cousin Caroline Kennedy, a former diplomat, accused him of being a "predator" who led younger relatives toward drug addiction.

"This is a disaster waiting to happen-and it will happen," Paul Offit, a leading vaccine expert at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia told AFP.

Democratic Senator Patty Murray accused Republicans of willful ignorance.

"They are choosing to pretend it's even remotely believable that RFK Jr. won't use his new power to do exactly what he's spent decades trying to do -- undermine vaccines," she said, warning he could fire the government's vaccine advisory committee, which determines which shots must be covered by insurance.