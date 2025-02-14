Open Menu

RFK Jr, Vaccine Critic Turned US Health Secretary, Hints At Overhaul

Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 11:00 AM

RFK Jr, vaccine critic turned US health secretary, hints at overhaul

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Newly confirmed Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday accused US institutions of "stealing the health of our children" and suggested they should meet the same fate as USAID, which President Donald Trump's administration is working to slash.

On his first day in office, RFK Jr. -- who has spent decades sowing distrust in vaccines and questioning basic scientific facts -- credited divine intervention for his rise to power and immediately fueled concerns that critical health agencies could soon come under attack.

At his White House swearing-in ceremony, following a 52-48 Senate confirmation vote largely along party lines, Kennedy grew emotional recalling his first visit to the Oval Office in 1962.

He also lavished praise on Trump, saying 20 years of prayers to solve chronic childhood diseases were answered when "God sent me President Trump," whom he called a "man on a white horse.

"

Kennedy argued that while USAID was founded by his uncle, slain president John F. Kennedy, with noble intentions, it has since become a "sinister propagator of totalitarianism."

He backed Trump's recent actions at the humanitarian agency, adding, "we want to do the same thing with the institutions that are stealing the health of our children."

Before the 2024 election, Kennedy vowed to blow up the "corrupt" food and Drug Administration and called for cuts to the National Institutes of Health, accusing it of overemphasizing infectious diseases at the expense of chronic disease research.

Recent Stories

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s p ..

Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..

6 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2025

3 hours ago
 NATO launches two new multinational air defence in ..

NATO launches two new multinational air defence initiatives, strengthens existin ..

10 hours ago
 UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating ..

UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange

10 hours ago
 European Commission sues seven member states for ..

European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..

10 hours ago
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to ..

9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..

10 hours ago
 Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024

10 hours ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthen ..

Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at W ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS

11 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indon ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..

11 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at ..

Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS

11 hours ago

More Stories From World