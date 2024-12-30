RGA Announces Closure Of Al-Hada Road In Taif For Maintenance Starting Jan 2025
The Roads General Authority (RGA), in coordination with Roads Security, has announced the temporary closure of Al-Hada Road in Taif Governorate for maintenance work, expected to last for two months, as of January 1, 2025
This effort is part of the RGA's broader endeavors to improve road quality, enhance safety standards, and ensure smoother traffic flow. The maintenance work aligns with the objectives of the Roads Sector Strategy, which emphasizes safety, quality, and the efficient management of traffic density.
The RGA has advised road users to use alternative routes, such as the Alsail Alkabeer Road, to facilitate uninterrupted travel during the maintenance period.
The authority reaffirmed its commitment to upgrading the road network and meeting the increasing demand for safe and efficient transportation. Key goals of the Roads Sector Strategy include achieving the sixth global ranking in the Road Quality Index by 2030, reducing road fatalities to fewer than 5 per 100,000 people, and ensuring comprehensive coverage of the road network with safety measures in line with the International Road Assessment Program (iRAP).
The RGA continues to implement vital projects and initiatives to provide high-quality, safe road infrastructure that meets the needs of residents and visitors alike.
