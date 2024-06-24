(@FahadShabbir)

Madinah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Roads General Authority (RGA) control center constantly monitors the road network in the Madinah Region, acting as a vital connection with performance contractors' control rooms, with the aim providing the best services to pilgrims. During the Hajj season, the control center intensifies its efforts and focuses on road works to prepare for the arrival of pilgrims.

It collaborates with the National Center for Meteorology to monitor weather conditions and issue related warnings. This enables rapid on-site response to incidents, facilitated by effective communication with contractors and linking them to the main control rooms during emergencies.

The control center also oversees traffic diversions, road works, and reports on accidents. It monitors vehicle movement, provides support in case of breakdowns, and coordinates with relevant authorities, such as the Red Crescent, traffic police, road safety agencies, and car syndicates.

It also addresses observations raised on social media. The control center stands out through its visual monitoring capabilities facilitated by dashboard cameras installed on asset inspection patrol and cleaning and monitoring patrol vehicles, and on accident support vehicles.

The authority started preparing early for this year's Hajj season by surveying the road network leading to the holy mosques in Makkah and Madinah. It ensured that safety and quality standards were met by scraping and re-asphalting certain areas, grooming road shoulders, removing sand, and cleaning valleys. It also ensured that barriers, signs, and warning signs are in good order.

All these efforts are exerted to improve the safety and readiness of the road network, and achieve the strategic goals of the roads sector, which include reaching a high global rank in the Road Quality Index, minimizing road fatalities to less than five cases per 100,000 people, implementing traffic safety measures, according to the International Road Assessment Programme classification, and maintaining excellent services and full road network capacity. All this facilitates the connection of the holy sites and all regions, enhancing the pilgrims' experience.