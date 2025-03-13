Open Menu

RGA Says Over 3.7million Vehicles Crossed Roads Leading To Makkah During First 10 Days Of Ramadan

Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM

RGA says over 3.7million vehicles crossed roads leading to Makkah during first 10 days of Ramadan

Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Roads General Authority (RGA) has announced that over 3.7 million vehicles have crossed the roads leading to Makkah during the first ten days of Ramadan.

RGA attributed the increase in traffic is due to the large influx of Umrah pilgrims and visitors coming to perform the Umrah rituals during the holy month.

The authority said that the vehicle crossings were managed through an integrated system of services it provides in cooperation with all relevant entities, which included significant improvements to the road network infrastructure, as well as the application of the highest safety and quality standards.

RGA confirmed in a statement its continued efforts to improve and develop the road network to meet the needs of visitors and Umrah pilgrims, while ensuring the provision of the best possible services to guarantee a safe and comfortable experience for everyone.

