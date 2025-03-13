- Home
- World
- RGA says over 3.7million vehicles crossed roads leading to Makkah during first 10 days of Ramadan
RGA Says Over 3.7million Vehicles Crossed Roads Leading To Makkah During First 10 Days Of Ramadan
Sumaira FH Published March 13, 2025 | 01:40 PM
Makkah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The Roads General Authority (RGA) has announced that over 3.7 million vehicles have crossed the roads leading to Makkah during the first ten days of Ramadan.
RGA attributed the increase in traffic is due to the large influx of Umrah pilgrims and visitors coming to perform the Umrah rituals during the holy month.
The authority said that the vehicle crossings were managed through an integrated system of services it provides in cooperation with all relevant entities, which included significant improvements to the road network infrastructure, as well as the application of the highest safety and quality standards.
RGA confirmed in a statement its continued efforts to improve and develop the road network to meet the needs of visitors and Umrah pilgrims, while ensuring the provision of the best possible services to guarantee a safe and comfortable experience for everyone.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 2025
Abdullah bin Zayed meets Danish Parliament Speaker to discuss strengthening coop ..
UAE President receives Crown Prince of Bahrain
Abdullah bin Zayed, Danish FM sign MoU for cooperation in sustainable agricultur ..
King of Denmark receives Abdullah bin Zayed in Copenhagen
Emirates Auction organises Most Noble Number auction in support of Fathers’ En ..
Sharjah Cultural Salon explores global status of Muslim women
Multiply Group reviews positive 2024 performance, sets strategic direction for 2 ..
UAE welcomes agreement to merge civil, military institutions in northeastern Syr ..
International Charity Organisation, Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Foundation deliv ..
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously
More Stories From World
-
RGA says over 3.7million vehicles crossed roads leading to Makkah during first 10 days of Ramadan1 minute ago
-
Saudi DMAT receives WHO’s EMT classification as First Type 2 Medical11 minutes ago
-
Alcaraz blows past Dimitrov into Indian Wells quarter-finals11 minutes ago
-
Belarus’ state housing policy concept through 2030 approved21 minutes ago
-
Lukashenko arrives in Russia on official visit22 minutes ago
-
Pioneering Chinese scientists shaping future of 2D metal research31 minutes ago
-
Chinese researchers find new fungal species on Qinghai-Tibet Plateau31 minutes ago
-
Fiji declares dengue fever outbreak in Western Division41 minutes ago
-
Alibaba revamps flagship AI app Quark for enhanced user experience42 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia's ancient instrument finds new healing role51 minutes ago
-
More wait for stranded astronauts after replacement crew delayed1 hour ago
-
German MPs to begin debating Merz's spending plans2 hours ago