MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) German defense giant Rheinmetall asked the government last week to allow the export of 88 Leopard 1A5 battle tanks to Ukraine, media said on Monday.

The tanks are worth a combined 115 million Euros ($123 million), according to documents seen by Die Welt newspaper.

Rheinmetall is ready to deliver 22 Leopards to Ukraine within eight weeks and the remaining 66 by the end of 2023.

Germany could bump the price tag on heavy weapons up to 2 billion euros if Chancellor Olaf Scholz allowed the export of 150 million euro worth of Rheinmetall's Marder infantry fighting vehicles and PzH 2000 howitzers of the Krauss-Maffei Wegmann defense company.