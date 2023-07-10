Rheinmetall to Open Tank Plant in Ukraine Within 12 Weeks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) German arms manufacturer Rheinmetall will open an armored vehicle plant in Ukraine within the next 12 weeks to help the country build and repair tanks amid the ongoing conflict with Russia, CNN reported on Monday, citing an interview with CEO Armin Papperger.

The company previously said it is eyeing a 200 million euro ($219 million) battle tank factory on Ukrainian soil, capable of producing approximately 400 tanks annually.

Papperger told CNN that the plant will be jointly operated with Ukrainian state-owned defense group Ukroboronprom, which will also own the facility.

The factory could be protected from a potential Russian attack, Papperger said.

"There are a lot of factories at the moment which are producing military goods (in Ukraine). It is just another one ” and we can protect that also," he stated.

Rheinmetall will also boost its annual output of artillery rounds from 100,000 to 600,000 next year, and much of that extra production would be sent to Kiev, the CEO said.

The German arms maker, in theory, could cover 60% of Ukraine's demand for artillery ammunition, Papperger added.

Addressing Germany's plans to meet NATO's 2% spending threshold next year, the Rheinmetall CEO said it is not enough. He suggested that the alliance should raise its goal to 3% of GDP to be ready to defend itself from a possible "Russian attack."