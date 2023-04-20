RHESSI Satellite Mistaken With Unknown Space Object Above Kiev Now Down From Orbit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) A NASA solar flare observatory dubbed RHESSI (Reuven Ramaty High Energy Solar Spectroscopic Imager), which was confused with a space object observed over Ukraine's Kiev, descended from Earth's orbit and burned up in the atmosphere, according to the website Space-Track.org, which publishes data from the United States Space Command.

The website lists the space object, included in the catalog of the North American Aerospace Defense Command under the number 27370, as having descended from orbit.

On Wednesday evening, a bright flash of unknown origin was seen in the sky over Kiev and the region.

The head of the Kiev city military administration, Serhiy Popko, said that the flash in the sky over Kiev was the result of a NASA space satellite falling to Earth. NASA said that though RHESSI was expected to re-enter the atmosphere on Wednesday night, it was still in orbit at the time the flash was reported in Ukraine.

The RHESSI spacecraft weighing around 600 Pounds was launched into orbit in 2002 and decommissioned in 2018 after it lost connection with the Earth.