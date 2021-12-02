Rhetoric Suggests Kiev Not Excluding Start Of Clashes In Donbas - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:46 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Kiev's rhetoric suggests that the Ukrainian leadership does not exclude start of armed conflict against Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
"All this suggests that the Ukrainian leadership de facto does not exclude a scenario of force in the settlement in Donbas, that is, it does not exclude the start of hostilities against the self-proclaimed republics. Therefore, the situation remains tense," Peskov told reportes.