UrduPoint.com

Rhetoric Suggests Kiev Not Excluding Start Of Clashes In Donbas - Kremlin

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:46 PM

Rhetoric Suggests Kiev Not Excluding Start of Clashes in Donbas - Kremlin

Kiev's rhetoric suggests that the Ukrainian leadership does not exclude start of armed conflict against Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2021) Kiev's rhetoric suggests that the Ukrainian leadership does not exclude start of armed conflict against Donbas republics, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"All this suggests that the Ukrainian leadership de facto does not exclude a scenario of force in the settlement in Donbas, that is, it does not exclude the start of hostilities against the self-proclaimed republics. Therefore, the situation remains tense," Peskov told reportes.

Related Topics

Kiev All

Recent Stories

Russia says Ukraine goal to retake Crimea 'direct ..

Russia says Ukraine goal to retake Crimea 'direct threat'

41 seconds ago
 Turkey keen to launch new joint ventures: Envoy

Turkey keen to launch new joint ventures: Envoy

43 seconds ago
 Meghan Markle hails privacy win over UK newspaper ..

Meghan Markle hails privacy win over UK newspaper group

45 seconds ago
 FTO receives 636 complaints against FBR officials ..

FTO receives 636 complaints against FBR officials in two months

47 seconds ago
 EU Expresses Concern Over Lack of Transparency at ..

EU Expresses Concern Over Lack of Transparency at Poland's Border With Belarus

49 seconds ago
 Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Retur ..

Nightmare Scenario of Military Confrontation Returns to Europe - Lavrov

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.