UrduPoint.com

Rhino Killings On The Rise In South Africa

Sumaira FH 33 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Rhino killings on the rise in South Africa

At least 249 rhinos were killed the first six months of this year in South Africa, the environment minister said Saturday, partly pushed by the easing of lockdown curbs that increased movement of poachers

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :At least 249 rhinos were killed the first six months of this year in South Africa, the environment minister said Saturday, partly pushed by the easing of lockdown curbs that increased movement of poachers.

South Africa is home to nearly 80 percent of the world's rhinos but their horns are prized in traditional medicine in Asia, and poachers have continued to mount an onslaught on the species.

The figure represents 83 more rhino killings compared with the same period in 2020.

The bulk of the slaughter happened at the famed Kruger National Park where 132 rhinos were killed.

"From January to the end of June 2021, 249 rhino have been poached for their horn in South Africa," said Barbara Creecy, the minister of environment, forestry and fisheries in a statement.

Creecy said lifting the stringent lockdown "appears to have seen an increase in rhino poaching in the first six months of 2021", with noticeable increased poacher pressure in the Limpopo, Mpumalanga and the Free State provinces where a large number of private rhino reserves are found.

The ministry said it was monitoring the increased pressure seen on private rhino reserves as they play a significant role in rhino protection.

Rhinos are killed for their horns, highly prized across Asia for traditional and medicinal purposes.

The trade is lucrative and thousands of rhinos have been poached in South Africa over the past decade.

Usually sold in powdered form, rhino horn is composed mainly of keratin, the same substance as in human fingernails.

Related Topics

Africa World Same South Africa January June 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attack on Sau ..

UAE condemns Houthi bomb-laden drone attack on Saudi commercial vessel

13 minutes ago
 Punjab University declares results

Punjab University declares results

33 seconds ago
 Johnson Wants to Allow Those Vaccinated With Russi ..

Johnson Wants to Allow Those Vaccinated With Russian, Chinese Shots to COP26 - R ..

34 seconds ago
 AJK EC asks successful candidates to submit detail ..

AJK EC asks successful candidates to submit details of their election expenditur ..

41 minutes ago
 Two killed in Deans Centre over electricity bills ..

Two killed in Deans Centre over electricity bills dispute

42 minutes ago
 Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Another patient dies of coronavirus in Faisalabad

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.