UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RIA Launches The Blind And The City Immersive VR Project In English

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 05:31 PM

RIA Launches The Blind and The City Immersive VR Project in English

The RIA Novosti news agency has launched an English version of its award-winning project, The Blind and the City, which is a part of RIA.Lab. AR & VR mobile application and relies on virtual reality to give users an immersive experience of what it is like to be blind

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) The RIA Novosti news agency has launched an English version of its award-winning project, The Blind and the City, which is a part of RIA.Lab. AR & VR mobile application and relies on virtual reality to give users an immersive experience of what it is like to be blind.

The application runs on both iOS and Android smartphones and can be downloaded respectively from AppStore and Google Play.

The Blind and the City project combines VR technology with classic reporting. It requires an augmented reality headset, which can be made from cardboard, to challenge the user to take on various tasks that blind people cope with everyday, from choosing clothes to getting to and from places.

The story is based on lives of three young people living in Moscow � Anatoly, Yevgeny and Maria. The user is told how the visually impaired perceive the world around them by touch, ear and memory, and how they use canes, cues from others and sounds of the city to get around.

Natalya Loseva, deputy editor-in-chief of the Rossiya Segodnya news agency, which RIA Novosti is part of, said the project presented a challenge in that it combined classic reporting with virtual space.

"The Blind and the City is a very important project for us and a challenge in every way, including its genre, as we tried to put a classic report into a completely new format. Technology was another challenge - for the first time we used video in virtual space. The semantic challenge had to do with trying to show something visually that is impossible to show - the world of a blind person," she said.

The project won in the Integration of Traditional and New Media category at this year's International Public Relations Association's Golden World Awards in London.

RIA Novosti is Rossiya Segodnya's media group and the most quoted Russian news outlet. The agency's correspondent network covers over a hundred cities worldwide. Its audience on social media, including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, totals around 9 million.

Related Topics

World Google Technology Moscow Russia Mobile Social Media Facebook Twitter Young London Gold Media From Million Instagram

Recent Stories

US House of Representatives' Bill on Hong Kong Int ..

10 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Military Carry Out 8th Joint Patr ..

10 minutes ago

World to celebrate polio eradication but no point ..

16 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says she doesn't put a lot of makeup

18 minutes ago

Haider’s century guides Pakistan to thumping win ..

28 minutes ago

Ukrainian Anti-Corruption Agency Leaked Burisma Fi ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.