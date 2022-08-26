UrduPoint.com

RIA Novosti And Sputnik Resources Repell Powerful DDoS Attack From US, UK, Ukraine

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The flagship resources of RIA Novosti and Sputnik have repelled a powerful DDoS attack from abroad, which lasted almost a day, a Rossiya Segodnya international media group technical specialist told Sputnik on Friday.

"The attack began yesterday after 6 p.m. (15:00 GMT on Thursday), now all current attack vectors have been stopped or leveled. The attack was carried out from many countries, but among the main sources are the United States, the UK, Ukraine and Thailand. There was a lot from Russia, probably, some Russian cloud service," the specialist said.

