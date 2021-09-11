UrduPoint.com

RIA Novosti Correspondent Accredited To 9/11 Mourning Ceremony In New York

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Sat 11th September 2021 | 09:30 AM

RIA Novosti Correspondent Accredited to 9/11 Mourning Ceremony in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Organizers of the 9/11 mourning ceremony in New York have changed their decision on refusing to accredit RIA Novosti correspondents and allowed one journalist of the Russian news agency to attend the event after the wide-scale diplomatic reaction from Moscow.

The organizers sent invitations to various media on August 20 and two RIA Novosti correspondents - the maximum possible number of journalists from one outlet - applied for the accreditation within an hour after receiving the letter. However, on Thursday, the organizers denied the accreditation, explaining the move with an "extraordinary volume of submissions and space constraints.

"

After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Western countries had de-facto declared a war on Russian media, while Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, accused the US of selective and consistent harassment of the press.

"Your media outlet's request to cover the commemoration ceremony has been approved. Due to the overwhelming number of requests and space constraints, we will issue one (1) media credential for your group. Please sort out staffing internally and send only the 1 person," the organizers' letter said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia New York August Media Event From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 September 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 202 ..

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 11th September 2021

3 hours ago
 Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EV ..

Shibli Faraz rejects opposition's objections on EVMs usage

10 hours ago
 254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC ..

254 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in capital: NCOC

10 hours ago
 NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Buildi ..

NASA Briefly Evacuates Kennedy Space Center Building After Telephone Threat - Sp ..

10 hours ago
 Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manches ..

Afghan Special Forces Commando Arrested in Manchester Hotel - Reports

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.