RIA Novosti Correspondent Accredited to 9/11 Mourning Ceremony in New York

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Organizers of the 9/11 mourning ceremony in New York have changed their decision on refusing to accredit RIA Novosti correspondents and allowed one journalist of the Russian news agency to attend the event after the wide-scale diplomatic reaction from Moscow.

The organizers sent invitations to various media on August 20 and two RIA Novosti correspondents - the maximum possible number of journalists from one outlet - applied for the accreditation within an hour after receiving the letter. However, on Thursday, the organizers denied the accreditation, explaining the move with an "extraordinary volume of submissions and space constraints.

"

After that, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Western countries had de-facto declared a war on Russian media, while Dmitry Kiselev, the director general of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, accused the US of selective and consistent harassment of the press.

"Your media outlet's request to cover the commemoration ceremony has been approved. Due to the overwhelming number of requests and space constraints, we will issue one (1) media credential for your group. Please sort out staffing internally and send only the 1 person," the organizers' letter said.