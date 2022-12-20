RIA Novosti Correspondent Comes Under Ukrainian Fire While Delivering Aid in Donbas

(@FahadShabbir)

KREMENNAYA (LPR) (UrduPoint news / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) A RIA Novosti correspondent and soldiers of Russia's Western Military District, while delivering humanitarian aid to servicemen on the Kremennaya sector of the front, came under mortar fire from Ukrainian troops.

"We were filming a story about the delivery of humanitarian cargo to frontline soldiers. We were moving to the point on armored vehicles, at that moment the Ukrainian military opened aimed mortar fire on an infantry fighting vehicle," RIA Novosti correspondent Viktor Antonyuk said.

There were no casualties, he said.