RIA Novosti Correspondent Injured While Covering Protest In Central Moscow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 23rd January 2021 | 07:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2021) A RIA Novosti correspondent was injured on Saturday while covering an opposition protest in support of Alexey Navalny in central Moscow.

The correspondent got hit in the face with a baton when police was dispersing the crowd in Pushkinskaya Square.

On Saturday, many Russian cities were hit by mass protests in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who was detained in Moscow this past Sunday upon his arrival from Germany, where he had undergone months of treatment after being allegedly poisoned with a nerve agent. The blogger was subsequently placed in custody for 30 days for violating his probation terms for an earlier embezzlement conviction.

