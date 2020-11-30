RIA Novosti Correspondent Says Detained By Minsk Police While Covering Pensioners' Rally
Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 06:20 PM
MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) A RIA Novosti correspondent said Monday she had been detained by the police in Minsk while covering pensioners' protest rally.
The correspondent, who has valid accreditation from the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, said she was detained at a bus stop, immediately after the rally finished and would be taken to a police station.